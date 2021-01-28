Bill to study Platte River flood control projects gets skeptical reception in Legislature

LINCOLN — A proposed $1.8 million study of potential flood control projects along the lower Platte River got a chilly reception Thursday from the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha proposed the study in Legislative Bill 406. The bill would create a nine-member task force to collect information about building three to five reservoirs or other flood control structures along eastern stretches of the Platte and its tributaries.

The measure is a follow-up to his interim study of the issue, which was prompted by the historic floods of 2019. Flooding that year caused about $3.4 billion in damage statewide and broke multiple records on the Platte, Elkhorn, Big Blue and Missouri Rivers.

John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, backed the bill, saying Offutt Air Force Base and points south along the Missouri could have been spared in 2019 if flooding in the Platte and its tributaries had been controlled.