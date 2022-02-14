Bill would add Holocaust, other acts of genocide to Nebraska's multicultural education

The Holocaust and other acts of genocide would be added to Nebraska's existing multicultural education curriculum under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

Currently, the state has a requirement to provide multicultural education to K-12 students, focusing on the “culture, history and contributions” of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.

Legislative Bill 888 introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Omaha would add the Holocaust and other acts of genocide to the list of topics taught to Nebraska students.

Speaking before the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday, Day said knowledge among youths about the Holocaust is declining. She referred to surveys that indicate younger Americans do not know how many people died in the Holocaust and did not know what happened at concentration camps like Auschwitz.

About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Some 1.5 million were children.

"What is particularly shocking and disappointing about this decline in knowledge of the Holocaust is that is a relatively recent event that happened only 77 years ago," Day said. "Unfortunately, unless we work to ensure that this event is taught, only a few generations removed from the Holocaust, ignorance will only increase as it falls further into history."

Mark Dreiling, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, told the committee that Day's bill is a "vital tool in the fight against this insidious virus of antisemitism."

Dreiling said Bacon and his staff have spent years working on a number of initiatives to fight antisemitism, including Holocaust education. Bacon was among a bipartisan group of lawmakers to get legislation passed in 2020 aimed at improving Holocaust awareness among younger Americans.

Gary Nachman, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, said there has been genocide on six of the world's seven continents. He said having students study other genocides in addition to the Holocaust is important.

Nachman said his organization monitors antisemitic incidents in the region. Over the past 10 years, the Anti-Defamation League has seen an increase, on average, of about 30% of antisemitic incidents in Nebraska.

Nachman said respect for differences, understanding where prejudice can lead and the fragility of democracy are the three primary reasons Holocaust education is so important.

Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, also spoke in favor of Day's bill.

"Teachers must continue to ensure their students learn the complete and honest history so that they have the skills to better understand our society and develop collective solutions to those problems," Benson said. "All students, no matter the race, background or ZIP code, deserve an education that is honest about our past and present and imparts a sense of integrity and the courage to do what is right."

No one spoke against Day's bill on Tuesday.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.