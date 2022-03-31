Bill would boost state support of convention centers, arenas in Omaha and elsewhere

LINCOLN — Convention centers and arenas in Omaha, Lincoln and Ralston could get more state support under a bill given first-round approval in the Legislature on Thursday.

Legislative Bill 927, introduced by State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, would double the amount of state sales taxes that the three facilities could collect over time through the so-called "turnback tax."

Under the turnback tax mechanism, the state turns back state sales taxes collected by certain businesses around the facilities to help pay off the facilities' debt.

LB 927 would expand the possible uses of the funds, allowing all three facilities to pay for parking garages nearby. An amendment to the bill would allow the Omaha and Lincoln facilities to benefit from turnback taxes collected in a wider area.

Under LB 927, the cap on turnback taxes for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities, the CHI Health Center and the Pinnacle Bank Arena, would increase to $150 million, up from $75 million currently. For the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, formerly known as the Ralston Arena, the cap would rise to $100 million, up from the current $50 million. The Ralston facility also would be allowed more time to reach the cap.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who named the bill as his priority for the year, said the higher cap would allow Omaha to maintain and renovate the CHI Health Center, which opened in 2003, thus protecting an important asset to the community and state.

He argued that CHI and Pinnacle Bank Arena have proven their cultural and economic benefit, ticking off a list of events including a recent concert by the legendary Elton John, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meetings.

Last year, even with restrictions caused by COVID-19, Flood said meetings and events at the CHI Health Center infused $83 million into the local and state economy.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln argued for expanding the area included in the turnback tax. He said that both the Omaha and Lincoln facilities have geographic constraints that limit development on at least one side. The CHI center is along the Missouri River, while Pinnacle Bank Arena borders a floodplain.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard questioned the need for the changes. He specifically objected to the state putting more money into developing Omaha projects.

"Maybe I'm the only one in the room that thinks enough is enough," he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.