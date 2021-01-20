 Skip to main content
Bill would eliminate state veto power over local Nebraska pandemic prevention measures
Bill would eliminate state veto power over local Nebraska pandemic prevention measures

LINCOLN — An Omaha lawmaker with a personal stake in fighting the coronavirus wants to give local health departments more power to take action against infectious diseases.

Tony Vargas

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha lost his father to COVID-19 in April. Since then, the son of Peruvian immigrants has been doing what he can in the fight against the pandemic.

On Wednesday, he introduced Legislative Bill 637, which would free local health departments from having to seek state approval for directed health measures or rules and regulations to protect public health. The measure would allow the departments to impose mask mandates and strict limits on social gatherings, among other potential steps.

The bill would change the current situation, in which Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration has been able to block local health officials who wanted to require mask-wearing when the numbers of COVID cases were soaring. 

The governor has steadfastly fought mask mandates, arguing that he doesn’t want to use government power to force mask use and that doing so would breed resistance.

In July, he threatened legal action against the Douglas County Health Department when officials were considering a mandate there. Health officials backed down but the Omaha City Council enacted a mandate. Lincoln also has a mask mandate because the local health department has a special exemption from the state approval requirement.

Ricketts stuck to his position as cases spiked in November. But several communities, relying on a new analysis of city authority, passed local mandates. Vargas' bill would remove that authority from cities.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

