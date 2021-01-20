Bill would eliminate state veto power over local Nebraska pandemic prevention measures

LINCOLN — An Omaha lawmaker with a personal stake in fighting the coronavirus wants to give local health departments more power to take action against infectious diseases.

State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha lost his father to COVID-19 in April. Since then, the son of Peruvian immigrants has been doing what he can in the fight against the pandemic.

On Wednesday, he introduced Legislative Bill 637, which would free local health departments from having to seek state approval for directed health measures or rules and regulations to protect public health. The measure would allow the departments to impose mask mandates and strict limits on social gatherings, among other potential steps.

The bill would change the current situation, in which Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration has been able to block local health officials who wanted to require mask-wearing when the numbers of COVID cases were soaring.

The governor has steadfastly fought mask mandates, arguing that he doesn’t want to use government power to force mask use and that doing so would breed resistance.