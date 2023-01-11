Bill would force Omaha and Lincoln to create citizen police oversight boards

LINCOLN — Omaha and Lincoln would have to create citizen police oversight boards with staff investigators under a bill introduced in the Legislature Wednesday.

Legislative Bill 284 would also require college degrees for law enforcement officers, tighten up requirements for no-knock warrants and bar law enforcement from keeping lists of purported gang members.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha said he introduced the bill because he believes changes are needed in law enforcement. The measure addresses several concerns raised in recent years, particularly after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in 2020.

"It's not to demonize police," he said. "I think we need real police accountability in the state of Nebraska."

McKinney said citizen police oversight boards are needed so the public has a place to take complaints and concerns other than the police departments themselves or the city administration.

Under the bill, the boards would be charged with investigating police-involved shootings, allegations of police mistreatment or misconduct and complaints from the public, as well as allegations from police employees about discrimination or sexual harassment on the job. The boards also would monitor and evaluate policing standards, patterns and practices.

In addition, LB 284 would require that new law enforcement trainees have a college degree and that existing officers get a college degree by 2037. The bill would prohibit law enforcement from collecting or keeping lists of people suspected of gang membership and would require them to delete existing lists.

McKinney said gang membership lists are not accurate and people have no way of knowing if they have been put on a list or how they can get off one.

LB 284 was among 59 bills and four proposed constitutional amendments tossed into the legislative hopper Wednesday. Among them:

Death penalty. Legislative Resolution 17CA, introduced by McKinney, would amend the Nebraska Constitution to prohibit the death penalty and convert existing death sentences to life imprisonment. Former Sen. Ernie Chambers, who held the same seat as McKinney for more than four decades, tried for years to eliminate Nebraska's death penalty.

Child tax credit. Low- and middle-income parents would get refundable income tax credits worth up to $1,000 per child under LB 294, introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln. An estimated 896,000 Nebraskans, including 478,000 children, would qualify for the credits. The credits would phase out as parents' income increases. Nine states now have such credits.

Conrad also introduced LB 295, which would increase the refundable income tax credits provided through the existing Earned Income Tax Credit program. Such credits are available to lower-income working people and currently are equal to 10% of federal EITC credits. LB 295 would increase them to 17% of the federal credits.

Suicide and guns. Firearms dealers would be required to give information to gun buyers about suicide prevention, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline number, under LB 314. The bill was co-sponsored by Sens. John Fredrickson of Omaha and Tom Brewer of Gordon. It also would add suicide prevention information to the training required for people getting permits to carry concealed weapons.

School aid. LB 320, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, would boost state support for schools by making use of unclaimed property tax credit funds. The bill would guarantee schools that at least 10% of their basic funding needs would be covered through a new state trust fund. The trust would be created with money left unclaimed under a program that provides property owners with refundable income tax credits to offset a portion of school property taxes. Some 30% to 40% of the credits were left on the table in the program's first two years.

Needle program. Public health programs that distribute hypodermic needles to prevent infectious diseases would be exempt from state statutes outlawing drug paraphernalia under LB 307, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

Big lake. Authorities could not use eminent domain to acquire land for a proposed lake development along the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln under LB 292, introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. Lawmakers launched a study of the lake proposal last year.

Cocktail taxes. LB 320, introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, would nearly quadruple the tax on ready-to-drink cocktails. The bill would increase the tax from 95 cents per gallon to $3.75 per gallon.

