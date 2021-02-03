Bill would force ethanol plant near Mead to stop using pesticide-treated seed corn

LINCOLN — State lawmakers were urged Wednesday to quickly advance and pass a bill that would force an ethanol plant near Mead to stop using pesticide-treated seed corn to produce fuel.
Nearby residents have been complaining since 2018, without resolution, about adverse health effects and potential groundwater contamination from tens of thousands of tons of pesticide-laden corn waste after the ethanol process at the AltEn plant, a state legislative committee was told.
Former State Sen. Loran Schmit said he was mystified that the state had permitted the facility near Mead to use excess seed corn, coated in pesticides, to produce ethanol.
No other ethanol plants have ever been willing to "take a chance" using such contaminated grain, said Schmit, who championed the ethanol industry in the Legislature in the 1970s and later as a lobbyist.
"It’s important that this practice stop, and the practice stop immediately," he said.
The AltEn plant has been given a deadline of March 1 by state regulators to remove the grain piles at their plant.
State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who introduced Legislative Bill 507 to force some action, said the company has two options: find a licensed landfill that will take the leftover grain, or incinerate it.
Typical ethanol plants, which use field corn, produce leftover "distillers grain" that is a prized cattle feed. But AltEn's leftover grain cannot be fed to livestock because of the residual neonicotinoids, which a representative of the Sierra Club said has been traced to the huge decline in birds worldwide and other environmental problems.
A representative of AltEn declined to comment Wednesday on the company's plans to dispose of the grain. Scott Tingelhoff of AltEn instead sent a corporate statement, issued several days ago, saying the firm is cooperating with state regulators and is taking environmental concerns "seriously."
One Mead resident, Jody Weible, said she was concerned that AltEn would go bankrupt, leaving the small town to clean up the grain piles.
A trade group, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, testified via letter that it supports the idea that ethanol plants only produce beneficial byproducts.
