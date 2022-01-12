Bill would fund study of high-speed commuter rail between Omaha and Lincoln

Aside from the $1.04 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money legislators are looking to spend, there’s $412 million in unexpected state general fund revenues, and the state’s cash reserve fund is expected to have nearly $1.5 billion by the end of the budget period.

“I’m gonna work really hard to get this included in the budget,” Morfeld said.

Other bills introduced Wednesday include:

A new crime. LB 990 from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair and 31 cosponsors of all political stripes would make "stolen valor" a Class I misdemeanor.

Under the bill, a person would be guilty of stolen valor if they fraudulently represent themselves as an active member or veteran of the military or as a recipient of honors such as a Purple Heart or the Congressional Medal of Honor, with the intent to get money, property or some other tangible benefit and they obtain a benefit.

Catalytic converters. A bill from Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha would require secondary metals recyclers to collect the vehicle identification number, year, make and model of the vehicle from which a person obtained a catalytic converter before they turn it in.