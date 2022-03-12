Bill would give first-year Nebraska teachers up to $5,000 to make up for low pay

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers are looking to up the ante on a package of incentives meant to attract more teachers to Nebraska.

Legislative Bill 1218 would create the Teach in Nebraska Today Program, which would provide first-year educators up to $5,000 a year for up to five years. The bill is one of the Education Committee's priorities this year, as lawmakers look to address the teacher shortage impacting Nebraska schools.

The program was added as an amendment to a bill that, as introduced, would strike the requirement for a basic skills test and provide other avenues for candidates to enter the teaching profession.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, a member of the Education Committee, said the teaching crisis is "a long time coming." Teaching vacancies have been increasing for years across the U.S., but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue. Some educators left the profession due to burnout.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, 14% of teacher positions across 143 school districts were unfilled during the 2021-22 school year. In addition, the number of districts that reported open positions increased from 53 to 143 from 2020-21 to 2021-22.

Linehan said one of the reasons for the shortage is the low pay most teachers earn early in their careers, which discourages many students from pursuing teaching jobs. She said many teachers don't earn high pay until later in their careers.

"It's not a 21st century pay scale," Linehan said.

The Teach in Nebraska Today Program would incentivize Nebraska's teaching students to stay in the state, but could also recruit teachers from out of state, said Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, chair of the Education Committee.

The Nebraska Department of Education would choose which applicants receive aid. Though Walz said the program would prioritize first-year teachers, remaining money could be allocated to teachers in their second or third year. The program could award up to $5 million each fiscal year, according to the bill.

The program is designed as student loan assistance, according to the bill, but Linehan and Walz confirmed that teachers would not need student loan debt to qualify for the program. Linehan said the aid could also help teachers with other financial needs, such as submitting a down payment on a house or buying a car.

"We've got to do something," Linehan said.

Teachers would need to be working full time in order to qualify for the program. The bill defines full time as, at a minimum, working an average of four hours per contract day.

The Education Committee recently approved LB 1218, but it has not been debated by the full Legislature yet. It needs to clear three rounds of debate and pass Gov. Pete Ricketts' desk before the program becomes reality.

If passed, the program would begin in 2023.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.