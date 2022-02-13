Bill would give Nebraska governor pot of money to attract, keep businesses

In an increasingly competitive environment, an Omaha senator wants to give Nebraska’s governor a new incentive to lure and retain businesses — a pot of money to use at his or her discretion.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom introduced Legislative Bill 729, which would create a fund within the Department of Economic Development that could be used for economic or infrastructure development that would help land a high-impact business project or facility or to keep a business already located in the state. A high-impact business is one that is expected to create a net benefit to the state, through jobs and investments, compared with the cost of the incentive.

Assuming a project meets the necessary requirements, including thresholds for jobs and salaries, the governor would have the discretion to award the funding.

“This is just another little extra thing that the governor can put on the table and say let’s do the deal,” Lindstrom told the Legislature’s Revenue Committee last week.

Asked whether he would support the bill, a spokesperson for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the governor had no comment on the proposal. Ricketts is in his final year in office due to term limits.