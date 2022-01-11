Bill would let Nebraska doctors deny care due to personal beliefs

Doctors, hospitals and health insurers could refuse to participate or pay for procedures or medications based on religious, moral or ethical beliefs under a bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday.

Legislative Bill 963 was introduced by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil along with cosponsors Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Mike Flood of Norfolk, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Rita Sanders of Bellevue and Julie Slama of Sterling.

Murman said the bill is aimed at not forcing practitioners to perform procedures they don't agree with. He mentioned abortion, sex-reassignment surgery and physician-assisted suicide as examples. The bill includes language specific to abortion, saying that a practitioner can't be assigned to participate in the procedure unless they consent in writing.

"It's all about religious freedom," he said. "It's so a person can live out their faith in what they do and won't be compelled to go against their beliefs in what they do."