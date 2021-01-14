Bill would let some officials in Nebraska put moratorium on evictions in 'public health emergencies'

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the committee chairman, said he did not want a repeat of 2017, when senators spent almost one-third of the session fighting over the issue of secret ballots. But he said lawmakers could offer proposals during debate that the committee had not advanced.

The committee expects to take a formal vote Friday on three proposals, including one that would add the Pledge of Allegiance to the daily agenda after the opening prayer. Currently, lawmakers recite the pledge before the day officially begins.

Debate about the rules is slated to begin next Thursday.

Flood control. A Lower Platte River Infrastructure Task Force would be charged with studying the possibility of building three to five lakes or other flood control projects along the eastern-most stretches of the Platte River under LB 406, introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha. The bill would use $900,000 from the state’s Water Sustainability Fund to pay for the study.