Bill would make Nebraska school districts start after Labor Day, end before Memorial Day

The proposed statewide academic school year would go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

Currently, most school districts in the Omaha metro area begin the school year in mid-August and end in May.

Colby Coash, representing the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said his group is opposed to Erdman's bill. He said since 1995, the school board association has opposed state-mandated uniform openings and closings for local districts and prefers that decision be left to school boards.

Coash said every school district in Nebraska will have a different idea of when the school year should start and end. For example, Coash said when he was growing up in the Sandhills, the school calendar was dictated by calving season.

"It's very district-specific and that's what school boards across the state would prefer is to let those districts make those individual decisions," Coash said.

Coash said most school districts solicit input on their school calendar.