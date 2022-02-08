Bill would make Nebraska school districts start after Labor Day, end before Memorial Day

One state senator wants all school districts in Nebraska to begin the school year after Labor Day and finish before Memorial Day.
State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced Legislative Bill 1001, which would establish a statewide academic school term. Extracurricular activities and summer school would not be limited by the academic calendar.
Speaking before the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee on Tuesday, Erdman said student learning is currently being interrupted by teacher in-service days and significant amounts of time off for things like winter and spring break.
Those days off also make it difficult for parents to find child care, Erdman said. He added that young people are also being taught that they don't need to work five days a week.
The senator also challenged superintendents to prove teacher in-service days are needed. Erdman said if districts want to hold an in-service day for teachers then that should be done before school starts.
Under his proposal, Erdman said families could get the vacation time they need, and teachers could have the time off to work a summer job or time to rest and recuperate.
"You may find that people may want to be a teacher if they've got all summer off," Erdman said.
The proposed statewide academic school year would go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.
Currently, most school districts in the Omaha metro area begin the school year in mid-August and end in May.
Colby Coash, representing the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said his group is opposed to Erdman's bill. He said since 1995, the school board association has opposed state-mandated uniform openings and closings for local districts and prefers that decision be left to school boards.
Coash said every school district in Nebraska will have a different idea of when the school year should start and end. For example, Coash said when he was growing up in the Sandhills, the school calendar was dictated by calving season.
"It's very district-specific and that's what school boards across the state would prefer is to let those districts make those individual decisions," Coash said.
Coash said most school districts solicit input on their school calendar.
The Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, often seeks feedback on the school calendar from parents, students and staff members by sending out a survey. The district gathers comments on the start and end of the school year, the timing and duration of breaks and the timing of conferences.
The results of the survey are presented to the school board before a vote on the final school calendar.
