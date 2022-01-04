Bill would prevent Nebraska's education board from adopting health-education standards

Albrecht said the term comprehensive was too broadly interpreted.

"I think they feel that with the word comprehensive in there that they can develop whatever they want to, but that was not the intent," she said.

Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said Tuesday he would not comment on the bill until it is submitted and reviewed by a committee of the state board.

Board president Maureen Nickels was not available for comment Tuesday night.

Albrecht said the bill would provide a long overdue check to the Nebraska Department of Education.

She said the state board shouldn't be adopting health-education standards without express authority of the Legislature.

"Everything that's had to do with health has always come from the floor of the Legislature," she said.

The board should focus on improving the standards in the five core subjects they are authorized to develop, she said.

"Everything else should be local control," she said.