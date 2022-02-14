Bill would prohibit Nebraska colleges from denying money to groups based on beliefs

“A bill like this will prevent any administrative discretion giving rise to unnecessary liability,” Spena said.

However, committee members Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who is running as a Democrat to replace Fortenberry, and Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha expressed concern that the bill would require public institutions to consider funding groups with extremist or discriminatory views.

“Most Nebraskans would be shocked to think that public dollars could go to groups that support satanism," Pansing Brooks said as an example. The bill could also require public institutions to consider funding requests from White supremacists or groups hostile to the LGBTQ community, she said.

While Spena said the bill would prohibit the state’s postsecondary institutions from denying funding specifically because of ideology, he said the schools could still punish any bad actions taken by such groups.

“It doesn’t prohibit the university from enforcing any of its own conduct rules against individuals who engage in, say, racial harassment,” Spena said. “In the event that there was an extremist group that was requiring leaders to engage in extremist activity, that activity could still be punished.”