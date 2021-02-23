Bill would put a dent in long list of Nebraskans waiting for disability services

LINCOLN — Jenny Koley has held down a part-time receptionist job for the past 10 years, thanks to the support she gets from a job coach.

For four years, she lived in her own apartment, thanks to instructors who helped her learn to cook, clean, and do laundry and all the other mundane tasks of independent living.

The Omaha woman could do those things because she has been approved for state-funded developmental disability services. But nearly 3,000 other Nebraskans are still waiting for services, including some who have been waiting for seven years or more.

On Wednesday, Koley appeared before the Legislature's Appropriations Committee to urge support for a bill that would make a substantial dent in that waiting list.

Legislative Bill 493, introduced by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would appropriate $17 million in each of the next two fiscal years to get people off the list. State officials estimated that would be enough for 31% of those on the current list to get services such as job coaching, training workshops, group homes, residential support, respite care and more.