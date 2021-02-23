Bill would put a dent in long list of Nebraskans waiting for disability services

LINCOLN — Jenny Koley has held down a part-time receptionist job for the past 10 years, thanks to the support she gets from a job coach.
For four years, she lived in her own apartment, thanks to instructors who helped her learn to cook, clean, and do laundry and all the other mundane tasks of independent living.
The Omaha woman could do those things because she has been approved for state-funded developmental disability services. But nearly 3,000 other Nebraskans are still waiting for services, including some who have been waiting for seven years or more.
On Wednesday, Koley appeared before the Legislature's Appropriations Committee to urge support for a bill that would make a substantial dent in that waiting list.
Legislative Bill 493, introduced by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would appropriate $17 million in each of the next two fiscal years to get people off the list. State officials estimated that would be enough for 31% of those on the current list to get services such as job coaching, training workshops, group homes, residential support, respite care and more.
Cavanaugh acknowledged the bill's price tag. But she said lawmakers promised more than a decade ago to provide services for everyone on the waiting list. Instead, the list has continued to grow.
"We have an opportunity here to do something really great for this state," she said. "The $17 million can tangibly change lives."
The last major push to address Nebraska's waiting list occurred after the Beatrice State Developmental Center, the state institution for developmentally disabled people, lost federal funding because of widespread and repeated care problems.
That focused public attention on the broader problems facing Nebraskans with developmental disabilities, which are defined as severe, chronic mental or physical impairments that begin before age 22.
In 2009, state lawmakers approved $15 million to help shrink the waiting list, which was at 2,006 people that year. Two weeks ago, the list stood at 2,968 people. About half are under age 21, in many cases put on the list in hopes that a spot would be available when they leave school.
A second bill called for an increase in the rates paid to developmental disability services providers. LB 225 was introduced by Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha.
Alan Zavodny, CEO for NorthStar Services, spoke on behalf of the Nebraska Association of Service Providers. He said providers are struggling to find and keep employees in a competitive job market. He said rate increases of about 2% are needed to keep up with the costs of staffing, insurance and other expenses.
The committee heard both measures during the first of two days of testimony about the Department of Health and Human Services budget. Wednesday focused on the divisions of Children and Family Services, Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Committee members grilled Dannette Smith, the HHS CEO, about the department's handling of its contract with St. Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas. The embattled agency manages child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
HHS officials signed a no-bid emergency contract with the agency last month that boosted payments by 55% over what the contractor had been getting. The $147.3 million, 25-month contract was reached after St. Francis officials said the agency was facing a shortfall and would be out of money to operate by Feb. 12.
Meanwhile, three key child welfare measures have worsened under St. Francis' management, and the agency has yet to bring caseloads down enough to comply with state law.
Several senators questioned how Nebraska ended up in this situation, given that St. Francis originally offered to do the job for 40% less than the previous contractor. The new contract erased that difference.
Smith offered few specifics in response, other than saying that St. Francis officials had provided assurances that they could do the job at that cost. But she did say that HHS would ask some things differently the next time they sought a major bid.
Stephanie Beasley, the children and family services director, said money added to the child welfare budget in 2018 will be used to cover the increased cost of the contract. HHS sought the money to deal with expected increases in the numbers of children in the system, only to see the trend go the opposite direction.
