Bill would restrict how Nebraska schools, government treat race and sex

The Nebraska Legislature will weigh a bill this session that would limit how public schools and higher education institutions and other government entities can train staff and students on ideas related to sex and race — an effort that critics argue would amount to censorship.

Legislative Bill 1077, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair and nine cosponsors, would allow the state to withhold funding from schools that knowingly violate the new limitations and would put government agencies that do so at risk for lawsuits, at the attorney general's discretion.

The bill seems primarily aimed at "mandatory training" for staff and students. Those trainings can't "teach, advocate, encourage, promote, or act upon race or sex scapegoating, race stereotyping, specific defined concepts, or prejudice toward others on the basis of any protected characteristics." Hansen said it's intended to apply to teaching in the classroom for higher education and public schools, as well.

The bill defines prohibited topics. For example, "race or sex scapegoating" is blaming a race or sex because of their race or sex. "Race or sex scapegoating" also applies to claims that members of a race or sex are inherently racist or sexist and inclined to oppress others.