Bills introduced to help launch of voter-approved race track casinos in Nebraska

LB561 would merge the existing State Racing Commission with the Nebraska Gaming Commission called for in the initiatives, creating a seven-member State Racing and Gaming Commission. It would give the group the power to issue directives to carry out the initiatives, rather than go through the lengthy rules and regulations process.

It also would raise the age for betting on horse races to 21, up from 19, to match the age limit at the casinos.

Briese said bypassing the rule-making process means the implementation can be done more quickly. He said there has been some concern that gambling opponents could slow-walk the rules approval to keep casinos from opening. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson both have to approve state rules and regulations.

Tom Sage, the Racing Commission director, said the proposals would be helpful, particularly the sections of LB 560 that create criminal penalties.

"We want as tough of restrictions as anyone in the country," he said. "I want things done right."

Merging the two commissions also makes sense to save money and avoid duplication of staff and time. The initiative called for the Gaming Commission to include the five Racing Commission members plus two additional appointed members.