Bills to let small butchers sell meat more easily draw opposition from state ag director

LINCOLN — When the coronavirus hit a year ago, meat shelves in grocery stores and butcher shops suddenly went bare as slaughterhouses shut down because of spreading infections.

Down on the farm, prices for beef and pork plunged because of a lack of options to get animals processed and to market. Thousands of hogs that were becoming too large to market had to be euthanized.

Consumers, meanwhile, couldn't buy meat directly from desperate farmers, because meat must be federally inspected to be sold via retail outlets.

On Tuesday, a panel of state lawmakers heard two proposals to expand the flow of meat from farm to fork. Both were opposed by the state agriculture director, which prompted some static from one senator.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said he was disappointed that Steve Wellman, the director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, had testified against the proposals, which would help small livestock producers and small-town butcher shops.

"If you listened to those who testified, they're hurting," Brewer said, adding that he would have preferred that the state agency testify "neutral" or at least offer other solutions.