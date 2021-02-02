Bills to let small butchers sell meat more easily draw opposition from state ag director

LINCOLN — When the coronavirus hit a year ago, meat shelves in grocery stores and butcher shops suddenly went bare as slaughterhouses shut down because of spreading infections.
Down on the farm, prices for beef and pork plunged because of a lack of options to get animals processed and to market. Thousands of hogs that were becoming too large to market had to be euthanized.
Consumers, meanwhile, couldn't buy meat directly from desperate farmers, because meat must be federally inspected to be sold via retail outlets.
On Tuesday, a panel of state lawmakers heard two proposals to expand the flow of meat from farm to fork. Both were opposed by the state agriculture director, which prompted some static from one senator.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said he was disappointed that Steve Wellman, the director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, had testified against the proposals, which would help small livestock producers and small-town butcher shops.
"If you listened to those who testified, they're hurting," Brewer said, adding that he would have preferred that the state agency testify "neutral" or at least offer other solutions.
Wellman responded that he didn't think either bill would help livestock producers, and disputed Brewer's perception that he opposed the proposals because it meant more work for his agency.
The exchange came after testimony on two bills. One, Legislative Bill 235, introduced by Brewer, would revive a state meat inspection program, like 27 other states, including every state that neighbors Nebraska except Colorado. Right now, he said, it's hard for small butchering operations to get a federal inspector at their facility.
The second bill, LB 324, introduced by Plymouth Sen. Tom Brandt and 19 co-sponsors, would permit consumers to purchase a "share" or portion of a live cow or hog from a small producer. That ownership interest would get around the federal inspection requirement, because "owners" of livestock who consume the meat themselves can get it processed at a custom butcher shop, typically a main street business.
That bill was patterned after a Wyoming "animal share" law. It would also set up a grant program to help small processing plants, with fewer than 25 employees, expand or improve their facilities.
But while representatives of the beef and pork producers in Nebraska testified in favor of the bill, along with some locker plant owners, Wellman spoke in opposition, a break from the typical "neutral" testimony provided by state agencies to legislative proposals.
Wellman said that a state inspection program, which was was dropped in Nebraska in the 1970s, would duplicate the current federal Department of Agriculture inspection program, cost $3 million a year and have "minimal positive impacts" for livestock producers and small butcher shops.
He added that LB 235 wouldn't automatically allow Nebraska locker plants to expand their sales across state lines. Animal sharing is already being done by cattle and hog producers, Wellman said, and Wyoming's law required a deluge of new paperwork.
Brenda Masek, president-elect of the Nebraska Cattlemen, supported Brewer's bill, saying it gave beef producers "another tool" to sell meat directly to consumers, meat that was state-inspected.
"Cutting out the federal red tape and empowering Nebraskans is a worthy goal," Masek said.
There's been tremendous growth in the "buy local" movement for food, and both bills would enhance growth of that, supporters of the two bills said.
