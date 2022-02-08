Bills would place limitations on use of TIF in Nebraska

Nebraska state senators are seeking to place limitations on an important — but sometimes controversial — economic redevelopment tool.

A handful of senators, from both rural and urban Nebraska, spoke on their bills dealing with tax-increment financing before the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The proposals ranged from a prohibition on using TIF for casino projects to fine-tune language in state law.

TIF is a redevelopment tool based in state law that allows developers to take out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted.

The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to the tax rolls.

Some of the senators who spoke Tuesday said TIF is being used for projects that fail to meet the intent of improving blighted areas.