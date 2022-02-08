Bills would place limitations on use of TIF in Nebraska

Nebraska state senators are seeking to place limitations on an important — but sometimes controversial — economic redevelopment tool.
A handful of senators, from both rural and urban Nebraska, spoke on their bills dealing with tax-increment financing before the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The proposals ranged from a prohibition on using TIF for casino projects to fine-tune language in state law.
TIF is a redevelopment tool based in state law that allows developers to take out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted.
The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to the tax rolls.
Some of the senators who spoke Tuesday said TIF is being used for projects that fail to meet the intent of improving blighted areas.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha specifically mentioned the City of Omaha's proposal to finance construction of a streetcar system using TIF. Wayne said he's not opposed to the streetcar project or using TIF to fund it, but he has concerns that it isn't being used as intended. Wayne previously expressed frustration with the city's decision to designate much of downtown as "extremely blighted."
Under a constitutional amendment introduced by Wayne and approved by voters in 2020, the “extremely blighted” designation gives developers 20 years to pay back TIF loans, five years longer than TIF projects in other areas. He said the designation was intended to help redevelop areas with high unemployment and high poverty, such as his North Omaha district.
Wayne had already introduced a bill, Legislative Bill 798, that would make the "extreme blight" designation valid for 25 years, essentially setting an expiration date for the designation. He has since filed an amendment clarifying that funding would go toward specific goals established by the city, including development of affordable housing, flood mitigation or preservation of historic buildings.
Wayne said he proposed the amendment because the streetcar is not what the Legislature and the voters intended the extremely blighted TIF designation to be used for.
Jennifer Taylor, assistant city attorney for the City of Omaha, spoke in a neutral capacity on the bill. Taylor said the city has informally adopted guidelines that officials follow for using TIF over a 20-year period in extremely blighted areas. One goal, she said, is to accomplish more than would be accomplished with a 15-year TIF usage.
Taylor also explained that the streetcar project wouldn't exist without the proposed Mutual of Omaha skyscraper slated to go up at 14th and Douglas Streets. And without the streetcar, additional development wouldn't occur.
"The streetcar will allow the city to open up areas for development that would not be available but for the streetcar," she said. "That increased development is what would pay for the streetcar."
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk also introduced a TIF-related bill that follows a different Omaha TIF project. LB 713 would prohibit using TIF for construction or renovation of casinos.
However, Flood said the bill would not try to "rewrite" a project approved by the Omaha City Council, which awarded $17.5 million in TIF for redevelopment of Horsemen's Park to include a casino.
When Nebraska voters authorized gambling in 2020, Flood said they did so with the intention of receiving property tax relief from the measure.
"Whatever your views are on gambling, we should all agree that casinos have no place taking millions of dollars of property tax subsidies," Flood said. "That's not what people want, that's not what the Legislature intended."
One gambling opponent spoke in favor of Flood's bill. Meanwhile, Christy Abraham with the League of Nebraska Municipalities opposed the measure, saying it would limit local control of communities that may decide they want to use TIF toward a casino or racetrack.
The committee heard testimony on other TIF-related bills Tuesday.
Sen. Megan Hunt, whose district includes part of midtown Omaha, proposed providing cities a way to remove a blighted designation from a property that no longer qualifies as such. LB 836 would require cities to regularly review areas that have been deemed blighted for 30 years or more to determine if the area still fits the criteria.
Reviews would be done every five years. If the property no longer qualifies as blighted or extremely blighted, the city would remove the designation.
Removal of the blighted designation would not affect redevelopment projects that had been previously approved, Hunt said.
Sen. Matt Hansen, who represents northeast Lincoln, proposed allowing cities to establish formal guidelines for redevelopment projects that use TIF. Hansen said LB 725 could be used to establish goals, priorities, limitations or restrictions on the use of TIF.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said more clarity and transparency is called for when cities are justifying the use of TIF. Briese proposed LB 1060, which would require cities to provide written findings with "clear and convincing evidence" supported by at least two affidavits from experts in the field of public finance.
Briese said that in many cases, he believes projects could proceed even without TIF.
A handful of officials, including lawyers specializing in land use, and representatives from the cities of Omaha and Lincoln, opposed Briese's bill. Two lawyers said asking for clear and convincing evidence would be unprecedented and would put a burden on cities.
Taylor, with the City of Omaha, spoke against the proposal, echoing the same concerns shared by other opponents. She added that the bill would gloss over the nonfinancial aspects that go into a city's decision on whether to use TIF, such as geographic location, the nature of the site and the condition of a building.
The committee did not discuss the TIF bills in an executive session. Wayne, who chairs the Urban Affairs Committee, said he wants the committee to wait and be thoughtful about what actions they take.
