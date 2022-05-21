Blood sets sights on Nebraska general election race for governor

State Sen. Carol Blood, who breezed through the Democratic primary for Nebraska governor to become the party’s nominee, said she’s sick and tired of hearing she’s fighting an uphill battle.

Undoubtedly, she has signed up for a challenge: Voters here most recently elected a Democrat in 1994, and Republicans’ winning margins have been in double-digits since 1998. She also has dramatically fewer resources than her Republican opponent.

But Blood said she thinks people underestimate her roots and connections across the state, and she plans to continue hitting the road to get her message to voters. That message centers on explaining issues that have long plagued Nebraska and how change — namely, electing her, a Democrat — is required to address them.

“We’re going to tell people the truth, we’re not going to pander … If you want to see a real change, you’ve gotta vote change,” Blood said.

Blood was born in McCook, graduated from Adams Central High School and attended Metropolitan Community College, according to her legislative biography. She’s lived in Bellevue for the last three decades. She served on the Bellevue City Council as the at-large member before she was elected to the Legislature in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

“I’ve been told my last four elections that I can’t win,” she said. “And a statewide race is no different than a legislative or a citywide race. ... You’ve got to go out and tell people the truth, and you’ve got to extend grace and listen to them, even when they disagree with you.”

At town halls and meet-and-greets, she said, she talks to people at length about priorities, and that’s followed by a tongue-in-cheek “executive branch BINGO” that traces festering issues back to the executive branch.

She said the roots of high property taxes lie in unfunded and underfunded mandates, including public education, that force local jurisdictions to raise those taxes. She cites previous work in the Legislature that has identified that as the case.

“We basically tie their hands, and they keep passing down these tens of millions of dollars in mandates, and they get to the point where: How do they pay for their local services and pay for these mandates? And the solution is usually with property taxes,” she said.

She introduced a constitutional amendment this year that would have prohibited the Legislature from imposing any new financial responsibility for a program on local governments without paying for it. Senators approved it 34-5 in the first round of voting, but it wasn’t brought up for debate again.

Blood’s other policy priorities include funding the law enforcement training center in Grand Island, investing in infrastructure, and giving young people more job opportunities, partly by offering free two-year education at community colleges. In the Legislature, she has been heavily involved in efforts related to addressing the environmental disaster in Mead.

On one of the most topical issues, abortion, her stance isn’t as clear-cut. The Nebraska Republican Party attacked her on the issue with an ad the day she announced her candidacy.

The GOP took aim at Blood for sitting out a vote on Legislative Bill 814 in 2020, which banned a second-trimester abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation. The procedure involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces. Abortion opponents call the procedure dismemberment abortion.

She voted for the bill in the first and second rounds of debate based on a proposed amendment, but the amendment was never debated and she sat out the final vote on the bill, saying she had serious concerns that hadn’t been addressed.

At the time, she said the bill would not end dismemberment abortions because it only bans procedures done with clamps, forceps or similar instruments. The ban would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces of a fetus. The ban also would not apply if the fetus was killed before being removed, a process that Blood called equally horrific.

According to a transcript from that final debate, Blood said “I am pro-life and I’m proud of it.”

“And in my time in this Legislature, I have consistently voted for pro-life bills and I’ve worked to advance issues that protect life, that protect children, that protect mothers and that protect the vulnerable,” she said, citing her support for a bill that required doctors to inform patients about abortion pill reversal.

Blood said she now resists the common labels used in the abortion debate.

“I realized after that debate that being pro-life or pro-choice didn’t define how I really felt,” she wrote in an email. “It also didn’t address the real concerns. It just made the divide of reason bigger. So, I took a step back in my pragmatic way and realized that for me it was really about reproductive justice and not supporting bills that cause us to live in a police state. You can use the archaic phrase ‘pro-life’ because you personally believe something, but it doesn’t clearly define who you are and what you stand for. I’m Catholic, I believe life begins at conception but that doesn’t give me the right to take away a woman’s bodily autonomy.”

Blood did not support a so-called trigger ban that the Legislature considered this year. She said she was concerned that it could’ve resulted in doctors being punished for performing in vitro fertilization.

She’s also concerned about survivors of incest — that they would have to suffer through the trauma of pregnancy and confront any medical abnormalities the baby faces. The trigger ban, which failed to overcome a filibuster, did not include exemptions for cases of rape or incest.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said Blood not taking a hardline stance on abortion doesn’t concern her, because she’s confident that “as governor, she would never push to do a total ban on abortion.”

That’s a clear difference between Blood and Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent who counts Gov. Pete Ricketts as one of his more fervent supporters. Pillen also told The World-Herald that he believes life begins at conception, but he supports a total ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Kleeb said while most Nebraskans would describe themselves as “pro-life,” there’s polling that shows the majority of Nebraskans believe abortion should remain legal. There’s room for people’s personal experiences, she said, and Blood brings that to the table.

Abortion could play a sizable role in upcoming elections. A draft Supreme Court opinion indicated the nation’s high court could strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S. A ruling is expected in June. Should the court overturn Roe, regulating abortion would be up to individual states.

“This will definitely be a front issue in all races — in particular in the Midwest, I think. And voters are going to look for somebody who’s not extreme and who is gonna get back to the purpose of why we sent people into office, which is to govern,” Kleeb said.

Blood is working with a fraction of the money Pillen has raised. The latest reported figures showed Blood with about $157,000 in cash contributions and Pillen with more than $8.8 million.

Blood said it’s obscene to see how much is spent on political races and it feels unethical. She also has not hired a campaign manager. She said that’s a choice, and she’s always done it that way.

“I’m a Nebraska girl, born-and-raised,” she said. “If I didn’t know my state, I shouldn’t be running for office.”

Kleeb knows Blood is an underdog, but said she sees a path to victory.She thinks there are people who voted for the other top two GOP candidates who “don’t want a third term of Ricketts” and may peel off to vote for Blood.

The party plans to push for vote-by-mail and ensure the campaigns of Blood and competitive congressional candidates work together. Kleeb said she expects Blood and her running mate, former Sen. Al Davis, to knock Pillen on how his family consolidated the pork market in Nebraska and left few family producers. (Pillen, who has the backing of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, has refuted those claims in the past.)

Mike Johanns’ win in 1998 is the last time the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor finished within 10 percentage points of each other. Dave Heineman won with nearly 74% of the vote in 2006 and 2010.

In 2014 and 2018, Ricketts won by a much smaller margin — but still by about 18 percentage points each time.

Paul Landow, a retired political science professor and former executive director of the state Democratic Party, said the numbers make it clear this is an “uphill battle” for any Democrat, any year. But, he said, it’s not impossible and depends on what happens between now and Election Day. Blood could come with a new twist on the economy, or a different view of Nebraska politics that catches voters’ attention.“It can happen, although it’s tough,” he said.

Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said three of four things need to happen for a Democrat to win statewide office. They tend to hold moderate to centrist views, he said, and can appeal to voters outside of Omaha and Lincoln.

“It’s pretty clear that the votes in Omaha and Lincoln are just not enough for a Democrat to make up for what happens in the rest of the state,” he said.

The Republican also needs to make a political mistake, he said, such as a gaffe or a character issue that surfaces. Then there’s the “national tide” of politics in a midterm year that carries over to other political races. This year, that force is working against Democrats.

“Democrats statewide are the underdogs, there’s no question about it,” Kleeb said. “But, you know, Carol Blood has run in underdog races her entire life and has won.”

