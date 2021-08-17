Blueprint Nebraska seeks income tax cuts, other tax reforms, to boost economy

He said it's also projected to generate an additional $2 billion over the next 10 years that could be devoted to property tax relief, or increases in state aid to local schools, another way to cut property taxes. Unlike in many other states, a majority of K-12 education funding in Nebraska comes from local sources, rather than the state — a factor that is often blamed for the chronically high property taxes in Nebraska.

Among highlights of the proposal:

-- Individual income taxes would be eliminated for those with yearly incomes of $50,000 or less ($100,000 for a married couple), and income taxes for those with higher earnings would decrease gradually over 10 years to 4.99%. That would be down from the current 6.84%, which is among the highest among neighboring states. Itemized deductions would be eliminated under the plan.

-- Corporate income taxes would decline from the current 5.58% for those corporations earning $100,000 or less a year, and 7.81% for companies with higher incomes, to 4% and (eventually) 4.99%, respectively for those two tax brackets.

-- The state's sales tax base would be broadened by taxing more services, with at least some medical services to be taxed.

-- State tax credits for investments in research and business development would double.