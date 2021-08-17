Blueprint Nebraska seeks income tax cuts, other tax reforms, to boost economy

LINCOLN — A statewide economic-development initiative, launched by Nebraska business and higher education leaders, is calling for cuts in state individual income taxes and corporate income taxes among several steps to help boost the state's population and economy.
Blueprint Nebraska, at a press conference Tuesday, projected that 66,000 new jobs and 73,000 additional residents would be added over a decade by cutting income taxes, increasing investment in research and development of businesses, and helping high-skilled and highly sought new employees pay off student loan debt.
Its plan would offset the income tax cuts by eliminating sales tax exemptions on several services. New taxes would be imposed on auto repairs, plumbing and roofing services, legal and accounting bills, as well as haircuts and tickets to sporting events and concerts.
Groceries would remain tax-exempt, but 20% of the exemption on doctors' bills would be removed, and 40% of the tax exemption on medical equipment would be eliminated.
"The Blueprint Nebraska plan will give communities in Greater Nebraska a distinct advantage for retaining and attracting workforce talent, by providing the region's best balance of economic opportunity and quality of life," said Owen Palm, co-chair of Blueprint Nebraska and CEO of 21st Century Holdings in Scottsbluff.
Former State Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who serves as executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, said the proposals are intended to be a "framework" for possible legislative action, and not the draft of a bill.
"I think our framework will be broadly supported. But it's up to Sen. (Lou Ann) Linehan (who chairs the Legislature's Revenue Committee) and Gov. Ricketts to take it and put it into legislation," Smith said.
In the past, Ricketts, a conservative Republican, has opposed "tax shifts" like the one proposed in the Blueprint plan — reducing income taxes while increasing sales taxes by expanding the number of things taxes.
Linehan, who chairs the committee that drafts tax policy for the state, has said that she's expecting ambitious proposals to modernize the state's tax system will be considered in the 2022 legislative session.
Blueprint's past proposals have been opposed by progressive groups who say they primarily benefit the rich, by cutting income taxes, and hurt the poor, by imposing new taxes on services like auto repairs, plumbing services and hair cuts.
But Smith pushed back on the criticism, saying the Blueprint plan would eliminate individual income taxes for those earning less than $50,000 a year ($100,000 for a married couple).
He said it's also projected to generate an additional $2 billion over the next 10 years that could be devoted to property tax relief, or increases in state aid to local schools, another way to cut property taxes. Unlike in many other states, a majority of K-12 education funding in Nebraska comes from local sources, rather than the state — a factor that is often blamed for the chronically high property taxes in Nebraska.
Among highlights of the proposal:
-- Individual income taxes would be eliminated for those with yearly incomes of $50,000 or less ($100,000 for a married couple), and income taxes for those with higher earnings would decrease gradually over 10 years to 4.99%. That would be down from the current 6.84%, which is among the highest among neighboring states. Itemized deductions would be eliminated under the plan.
-- Corporate income taxes would decline from the current 5.58% for those corporations earning $100,000 or less a year, and 7.81% for companies with higher incomes, to 4% and (eventually) 4.99%, respectively for those two tax brackets.
-- The state's sales tax base would be broadened by taxing more services, with at least some medical services to be taxed.
-- State tax credits for investments in research and business development would double.
-- Student college loan relief for highly skilled workers would be offered at up to $12,000 over five years. Manufacturing workers would get loan relief of up to $1,200 over five years. Both efforts are projected to attract more workers to Nebraska, addressing a critical shortage of workforce.
-- The state's inheritance tax would be eliminated. That, it's projected, would retain an additional 10% of the state's retirees.
-- Increased collection of sales tax revenue would create additional funds — about $2 billion over the next decade — for "strategic" property tax relief.
The proposals by Blueprint Nebraska were studied by Regional Economic Models Inc., which projected their economic and fiscal impacts.
Blueprint Nebraska was launched in 2018 by Hank Bounds, then the president of the University of Nebraska system, and Gov. Pete Ricketts, as well as state business leaders. Palm and Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific Corp., are the co-chairs. The initiative went around the state seeking ideas on how to boost the state's economy and modernize the state's tax system.
