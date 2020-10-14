Blueprint Nebraska supports 'pro-growth tax plan, but critics worry about shifting burden

“This is a tax cut for wealthy families that low- and middle- income families would pay for,” she said.

The Tax Foundation report is short on any specifics on how much income, property and sales taxes should change. And its broad recommendations fly in the face of some of the political realities of attempting to pull off such a massive overhaul.

The Legislature’s efforts the past two years to reduce property taxes stalled in part because they were largely funded by increases in sales taxes, including extending the sales tax to an ever-shifting list of items and services that are not now taxed.

Efforts by lawmakers to shift the tax burden from one tax to another have also been strongly opposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts — who is one of the co-founders of Blueprint and serves as an adviser to the effort.

Jim Smith, the executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, said the business leaders behind the initiative recognize that political reality will eventually come into play as lawmakers consider any changes in the state’s system for funding state and local services.

But he said Blueprint is unapologetic in its efforts to help the state grow. The organization is trying to determine what an ideal, growth-oriented Nebraska tax structure would look like.