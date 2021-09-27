Bob Evnen announces re-election bid for Nebraska Secretary of State

LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he will seek re-election in 2022, while restating his support for the passage of voter ID laws.

“I take my role very seriously to serve all Nebraskans, providing safe and secure elections, and promoting Nebraska products, technology and research to the world,” Evnen said in a press release.

A press conference that had been scheduled Monday morning to announce his re-election bid was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a press release Sunday from his campaign. So the announcement was made in a press release.

Evnen, a 68-year-old Lincoln attorney and Republican, won the Secretary of State’s post in 2018 in part due to his strong support for voter ID provisions. In a recent World-Herald story about a voter ID initiative petition drive underway in the state, Evnen stated his support for requiring a photo ID to vote.