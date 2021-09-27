Bob Evnen announces reelection bid for Nebraska Secretary of State

LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he will seek reelection in 2022, while restating his support for the passage of voter ID laws.
“I take my role very seriously to serve all Nebraskans, providing safe and secure elections, and promoting Nebraska products, technology and research to the world,” Evnen said in a press release.
A press conference that had been scheduled Monday morning to announce his reelection bid was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a press release Sunday from his campaign. So the announcement was made in a press release.
Evnen, a 68-year-old Lincoln attorney and Republican, won the secretary of state’s post in 2018 in part due to his strong support for voter ID provisions. In a recent World-Herald story about a voter ID initiative petition drive underway in the state, Evnen stated his support for requiring a photo ID to vote.
On Monday, he listed a long line of GOP elected officials endorsing his candidacy, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and all three of Nebraska’s congressional representatives.
So far, no Democrats or other Republicans have announced their intention to seek the post.
The secretary of state handles elections, corporate filings and serves on the Nebraska Board of Pardons, which reviews requests from inmates to commute their sentences and from individuals seeking to gain official forgiveness for past criminal convictions.
In 2016, Evnen was co-chairman of the effort to allow Nebraska voters to reinstate the death penalty, which had been repealed by the State Legislature a year earlier. Capital punishment was restored by a wide margin by voters.
