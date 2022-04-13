'Boorish, brainless and bizarre': Report says former Sen. Groene's conduct was not unlawful

LINCOLN — An investigation into allegations that former State Sen. Mike Groene took inappropriate photographs of a female staffer found that his actions did not constitute unlawful sexual discrimination or harassment.

Attorney Tara Paulson, who was hired to conduct the investigation, said that while Groene's actions were inappropriate and would have warranted him being disciplined or even fired in a private sector job, it was not unlawful according to the Legislature's workplace harassment policies.

"Mr. Groene's actions can best be described as boorish, brainless and bizarre, especially for the workplace," Paulson said in her report, published Tuesday.

Groene, who represented North Platte, resigned in February after news broke that one of his staffer's Kristina Konecko, discovered the photos of herself on Groene’s laptop in the course of her work.

According to a report in the Nebraska Sunrise News, the photos appeared to have been taken by Groene, then sent with “email captions of a sexual nature.” The report said that the emails were described as “objectifying and demeaning” and that some were zoomed-in photos of “provocative body parts.”

Groene later admitted that he did take photos of the staffer and that it was a mistake, but he denied making any sexual advances toward the staffer or saying “anything to her that could be termed harassment.”

State officials were notified of Konecko's complaint on Feb. 4, according to Paulson's report. Paulson was not hired to investigate the accusation until Feb. 28, after news of the allegations surfaced.

Paulson's investigation confirmed that Groene did take photographs of Konecko without her knowledge or consent. In her investigation, Paulson interviewed 10 anonymous witnesses, and reviewed 50 pages of screenshots taken of Groene's laptop.

According to the report, Groene denied participating in the formal investigation after several requests.

Had Groene not resigned, Paulson said his conduct would have likely resulted in consequences "such as reprimand, censure or expulsion." In her report, Paulson made six recommendations for how the Legislature can improve its workplace harassment and other personnel policies, including centralizing human resources for staffers.

The Nebraska State Patrol is also investigating the allegations. If the patrol's investigation reveals new evidence Paulson was not aware of, she said she could reopen her investigation to reevaluate her conclusions.

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

