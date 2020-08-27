Brad Ashford changes course, says he won't run as write-in candidate for Senate seat

Former Omaha-area Rep. Brad Ashford has decided against running as a write-in candidate for Senate, days after telling The World-Herald that he would.

Ashford, in a statement Thursday morning, said he has determined that he does not have the “time or resources to run such a campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

He also said he felt his running seemed disrespectful toward the effort by Omaha mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, who stepped in after the Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed its nominee, Omaha baker Chris Janicek.

Shelton, because she ran and lost in the May primary, would not be eligible to run as a write-in candidate if Janicek, as he has pledged, remains in the race past Nebraska’s Sept. 1 deadline for people to withdraw and be replaced on the ballot by the party.

“I am extremely honored to have been asked to run for the Senate by the Nebraska Democratic Party,” Ashford said. “The failure of Chris Janicek to drop out of the Senate race has put a significant strain on the party and its ability to field a viable candidate.”

He called Shelton “an excellent choice” who would win in November if on the ballot. Registered Republicans in Nebraska outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 people.