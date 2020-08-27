Brad Ashford changes course, says he won't run as write-in candidate for Senate seat

Former Omaha-area Rep. Brad Ashford has decided against running as a write-in candidate for Senate, days after telling The World-Herald that he would.
Ashford, in a statement Thursday morning, said he has determined that he does not have the “time or resources to run such a campaign for the U.S. Senate.”
He also said he felt his running seemed disrespectful toward the effort by Omaha mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton, who stepped in after the Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed its nominee, Omaha baker Chris Janicek.
Shelton, because she ran and lost in the May primary, would not be eligible to run as a write-in candidate if Janicek, as he has pledged, remains in the race past Nebraska’s Sept. 1 deadline for people to withdraw and be replaced on the ballot by the party.
“I am extremely honored to have been asked to run for the Senate by the Nebraska Democratic Party,” Ashford said. “The failure of Chris Janicek to drop out of the Senate race has put a significant strain on the party and its ability to field a viable candidate.”
He called Shelton “an excellent choice” who would win in November if on the ballot. Registered Republicans in Nebraska outnumber Democrats by more than 200,000 people.
Ashford said he hopes Democrats will turn their attention to electing Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said the party will find a strong write-in candidate if Janicek stays in the race. She said the party is focused on moving forward, unified.
"We stood up to Janicek, who sexually harassed a staff member, and intend to have a candidate Democrats, independents and Republicans can be proud to vote for in order to defeat Ben Sasse," she said.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said local Democrats were "working very hard to maintain their dumpster fire status."
Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.