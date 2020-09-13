Brother's suicide fuels Linehan challenger's run in Elkhorn-area legislative race

In the latter part of Hagel’s second term, Linehan returned to the State Department to work with Ambassador Ryan Crocker, with whom she had become friends. She worked on the critical Iraq desk and supervised provincial reconstruction teams, trying to rebuild the country even as the war raged, spending long stretches of time in Baghdad and Basra.

She said she developed negotiating skills during her seven years working in the diplomatic corps.

“I love trying to fix problems,” she said. “I can get very different people to work together.”

Linehan retired from the federal government in 2012 and returned to Nebraska. Her successful 2016 run for the Legislature was the first time she had been a candidate herself, after years spent helping to elect others.

A staunch ally of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Linehan gained seats on the important Education and Revenue Committees, and took over as chair of the revenue panel in 2019. Her signature accomplishment was the complex bill passed in August that will deliver property tax relief next year while rejiggering the formula for funding public schools. It was a multiyear effort that met with failure several times before a last-minute compromise was reached in this year’s pandemic-induced summer session.