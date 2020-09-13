Brother's suicide fuels Linehan challenger's run in Elkhorn-area legislative race

Allison Heimes can never get back the life she had before Nov. 27, 2017 — the day her brother took his own life.
No one in the family saw it coming. Matthew Myers, 23, seemed lighthearted and loving, content with his life and service as a military police officer in the Missouri National Guard.
Since then, Heimes, an immigration and criminal defense attorney in Elkhorn, has made helping the mentally ill a driving force in her life. She volunteers with The Kim Foundation, an Omaha nonprofit focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, among other volunteer activities.
And she is running for the State Legislature in District 39 (encompassing Millard, Elkhorn, Waterloo and Valley) in hopes of bringing new attention to mental illness and suicide.
“I wouldn’t be running, except for the experiences I’ve had since that day,” she said.
Besides improving services for the mentally ill, Heimes, a registered Democrat, also wants to better fund public schools. The state’s largest teachers union, the Nebraska State Education Association, was the top contributor to her campaign through the end of the last reporting period in mid-June. She has been endorsed by the AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club and Planned Parenthood.
She also has an interest in military matters. Her brother served in the military, and so does her husband, Ben, an Afghanistan War veteran who works full time at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland training site.
Her focus on mental illness is a way of trying to pull something positive out of the tragedy of her brother’s untimely death.
“It has really helped me grow,” she said. “My situation isn’t unique. Lots of Nebraskans feel that pain every day.”
She also favors expanded paid family leave, another interest that arises from her own personal experience because of difficulties she had when she returned to work after the birth of her two sons.
Heimes is running against Lou Ann Linehan, a Republican stalwart with 30 years’ experience in state and local politics.
District 39 of the officially nonpartisan Legislature has more than twice as many registered Republicans than Democrats. When Heimes and Linehan squared off in the primary, Linehan won by 3,000 votes.
Linehan got her start in politics at the grassroots level, organizing opposition after city officials in Omaha decided to turn her family’s quiet cul-de-sac in Harvey Oaks into a through street. She got them to install speed bumps — which, she notes proudly, are still there.
Linehan began working as a consultant for Republican candidates and managed Chuck Hagel’s successful U.S. Senate campaign in 1996. She accompanied him to Washington as his chief of staff.
She worked for Hagel for most of his two terms, except for an eventful two-year stint (which included the 9/11 terrorist attacks) as a legislative liaison for Secretary of State Colin Powell.
In the latter part of Hagel’s second term, Linehan returned to the State Department to work with Ambassador Ryan Crocker, with whom she had become friends. She worked on the critical Iraq desk and supervised provincial reconstruction teams, trying to rebuild the country even as the war raged, spending long stretches of time in Baghdad and Basra.
She said she developed negotiating skills during her seven years working in the diplomatic corps.
“I love trying to fix problems,” she said. “I can get very different people to work together.”
Linehan retired from the federal government in 2012 and returned to Nebraska. Her successful 2016 run for the Legislature was the first time she had been a candidate herself, after years spent helping to elect others.
A staunch ally of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Linehan gained seats on the important Education and Revenue Committees, and took over as chair of the revenue panel in 2019. Her signature accomplishment was the complex bill passed in August that will deliver property tax relief next year while rejiggering the formula for funding public schools. It was a multiyear effort that met with failure several times before a last-minute compromise was reached in this year’s pandemic-induced summer session.
Linehan has raised more than twice as much as Heimes in this election cycle — much of it from business, banking and real estate groups — and has been able to greatly outspend her opponent because of cash left over from her 2016 run.
Linehan has been mentioned as a future candidate for governor. But if she’s interested in the job, she’s not ready to say much about it yet.
“I want Nebraska to have a great governor, someone who really cares,” Linehan said. “At this point, I have no great desire to be that person.”
Allison Heimes
Age: 29
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Immigration and criminal defense attorney
Home: Elkhorn
Public offices held: None
Education: Juris Doctor, Creighton University School of Law; master’s degree, Creighton University; bachelor’s degree, University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Family: Married, two children
Faith: Christian
Website: www.heimesforlegislature.org
My top legislative priority is: To increase funding for education, access to mental health treatment, access to healthcare overall, and bring in new sources of revenue to alleviate our reliance on property taxes. Property owners should not have to feel like their interests are adversarial to public schools because of taxes. If we find alternative sources of revenue to fund our schools, we could pay our teachers what they deserve, provide kids with not only a quality education, but a safe space to seek counseling, two square meals a day, and mentorship. My dream is to help families thrive.
Lou Ann Linehan
Age: 64
Party: Republican
Occupation: State legislator; retired political consultant; retired from U.S. State Department
Home: Elkhorn
Public offices held: State senator, 2017-present
Education: Lewiston High School, Lewiston, Nebraska; pursuing bachelor’s degree at University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Divorced; four children
Faith: Catholic
Website: www.linehanforlegislature.com
Top Priority: In my first term we cut taxes for homeowners, businesses, seniors and veterans. We substantially increased state-funded property tax relief to $400 million for 2020, stopped taxing annual cost of living adjustments for Social Security retirement, and cut in half taxes on military retirement income. This was important progress but we must do more to ensure Nebraska has a tax code that rewards hard work, encourages entrepreneurship and job creation, and helps keep retirees and their grandchildren enjoying life and prospering right here in Nebraska. In a second term I will continue fighting for tax relief and tax reform.
