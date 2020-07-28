Budget advances after Nebraska lawmakers weigh making cuts, boosting aid to families

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers weighed competing budget priorities Tuesday before sticking with the balance drawn by the Appropriations Committee.

First they looked at using federal coronavirus aid to boost support for families hit economically by the coronavirus. Then they considered cutting nearly $15 million from the budget proposal in light of fiscal uncertainties created by the pandemic.

In the end, they advanced the budget bills just as they had been put forth by the Appropriations Committee. The bills make changes in the state budget passed last year, which covers the two-year period ending June 30.

State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, the Appropriations Committee vice chairwoman, said the budget plan includes spending for immediate needs as well as investments addressing longer-term problems.

“I think this budget does what it needs to do,” she said.

But she and others acknowledged that the state’s fiscal picture has changed since the committee crafted the plan early in the year. First-round debate occurred before lawmakers took a four-month break to avoid potential spread of the coronavirus. Since then, state tax revenues have dropped while unemployment numbers shot up.