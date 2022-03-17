Budget bill advances amid debate about prison overcrowding, sex ed standards

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced the main budget bill with no changes Thursday after spending eight hours debating the future of the overcrowded state prison system.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chairman, led the filibuster to draw attention to what he called a "very consequential" issue for the state and to block any attempt to authorize the building of a proposed 1,500-bed prison.

The issue is the continued growth in prison populations, driven by stiffer sentences for crimes, and the resulting overcrowding in state prisons, he said.

Even if Nebraska builds the new prison, which has been pushed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, inmate numbers are projected to continue outpacing the number of available prison beds. Lathrop said projections show that the state would have to build 200 new beds a year to keep up.

"I continue to be opposed to the prison until we do something to flatten the growth in population," he said. "We cannot build our way out of this."

Lathrop has proposed a measure that would, among other changes, reduce sentences for some offenses, limit means of increasing sentences and help more inmates qualify for parole.

But he acknowledged that Legislative Bill 920 faces stiff opposition from the governor, along with law enforcement officials and prosecutors. He said he had hoped those opponents would be willing to negotiate to find another solution but there has been no movement so far.

The Appropriations Committee budget sets aside the remaining $175 million needed to build the proposed new prison but does not appropriate the money for construction yet. Committee members held off on that decision while the Legislature debates criminal justice reform measures.

The $175 million would be added to the $100 million set aside last year to pay for building a facility estimated to cost $270 million.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said Lathrop's filibuster also had stopped lawmakers from considering her budget amendment. The amendment would bar the State Department of Education from using any of its appropriation to “research, adopt or implement state sex education standards for Nebraska schools.”

Ricketts had included that language in his budget recommendations to the Legislature, specifying that the prohibition was to apply whether the sex education standards were mandatory or voluntary for schools. The Appropriations Committee voted against including the language in its budget package.

The State Board of Education faced a firestorm last year over proposed health-education standards. The standards, which would have been voluntary, covered more than sex education but incorporated teaching about gender identity, sexual orientation and sexuality in general. The board shelved the draft standards last year but has not precluded the development of new standards in the future.

The Appropriations Committee package makes changes to the two-year budget passed last year. With those changes, state spending would hit $9.8 billion during the two years ending June 30, 2023.

The package would pay higher salaries for state employees in critical areas, such as corrections and 24-hour facilities, and boost rates paid to providers caring for the most vulnerable Nebraskans. It would tap what is projected to be a record-level cash reserve fund to pay for nearly $500 million worth of building and infrastructure projects.

