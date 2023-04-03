LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska may have to do more belt-tightening over the next two years under a budget decision made Monday by the Legislature's Appropriations Committee.

The committee approved a 2.5% annual increase in state funding for the next two fiscal years, less than university officials requested but more than Gov. Jim Pillen had recommended in January.

However, the governor and university appear to have reached a compromise.

Pillen's office said Monday that the governor now supports the 2.5% increase. University President Ted Carter thanked the committee for its support and the governor and other lawmakers for "positive conversations" about the budget.

"The Appropriations Committee’s vote today sends a strong message about the importance of an affordable, high-quality University of Nebraska," Carter said. “We submitted a modest request to be good partners to state leaders, and we know we have a great deal of budget planning ahead of us. The Board of Regents, Chancellors and I are continuing that work in earnest."

"A competitive and impactful university is more important to the state’s overall growth and success than ever, and our priority will be to use our resources in a way that creates the greatest possible benefit for our 50,000 students, the workforce and all Nebraskans,” he said.

Earlier this year, Carter urged the Appropriations Committee to provide the full 3% annual increase in state appropriations that the university sought for the two-year budget period starting July 1. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents had approved that request in August.

Even that budget request would not cover all of NU’s needs, he told the committee. He said the university would look at some combination of modest tuition increases and budget cuts to close funding gaps.

The university has already cut $75 million from its budget over the past five years, the majority of that coming as the university sought to address financial challenges brought on during the pandemic, he said.

In February, Chris Kabourek, the NU system’s vice president for business and finance, reported to the regents that wage growth driven by low unemployment and high demand for qualified employees —as well as inflation in the cost of goods and services — had caused overall spending to rise at NU.

Pillen, who was a member of the regents board before being elected governor last November, provided for a 2% annual increase to the university system in his budget proposal. He did not offer any comments about supporting the higher figure now.

Appropriations Committee members split 5-4 over approving the 2.5% figure, with some wanting to stay at 2%. Committee members still could revisit the decision as their budget plan takes shape. Their budget proposal is due to the full Legislature by May 2.

Among those voting against the higher figure, Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha said she believes the university should make more cuts and was concerned that officials would instead increase costs for students and parents.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard predicted the university would increase tuition no matter what funding the state provides and it would blame lawmakers. He suggested that cutting taxes would provide more economic benefits to the state than supporting the university.

But Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams said the state needs to provide enough support for the university to be a viable economic engine. He pointed to the effects of inflation and the workforce pressures.

Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk argued that lawmakers should respect Carter's leadership and pay attention when he says the university needs the higher funding level.

