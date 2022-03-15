Budget plan debate focuses on Nebraska prison overcrowding

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers started a long, slow slog through the state budget package Tuesday.

By the time they adjourned for the day, they had advanced one of three bills in the package and were deep in discussion about the state's overcrowded prison system.

Omaha State Sen. Steve Lathrop, the Judiciary Committee chairman, warned that Nebraska's prisons are a major budget issue now and will become even more so without criminal justice reform to bring down state prison populations.

"This is one of the most significant issues facing the state," he said. "It will become a huge budget problem if we don't address it this session."

The Appropriations Committee budget sets aside the remaining $175 million needed to build a proposed new prison but does not appropriate the money for construction yet. Committee members held off on that decision while the Legislature debates criminal justice reform measures.

Lathrop backed the delay. He said the new prison would not fix the overcrowding problem in corrections. In fact, current projections show that the state would need another 1,300 beds within a few years of the proposed 1,500-bed facility being opened.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha pointed to Nebraska's ranking as one of the top states for incarcerating Black residents. He argued that the answer is to invest in areas like North Omaha to create jobs and options for people, along with criminal justice reform.

"We have to be smart on justice and invest in people," he said.

The earlier part of the day was taken up by senators outside of the Appropriations Committee raising concerns about how and why the committee included some items in the package.

"I think this is what we've been waiting all session for — to talk about money," said Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who started off the debate by proposing an amendment to cut a $30 million Military Base Development and Support cash fund.

The budget proposes to use $5 million of the fund for a documentary about Offutt Air Force Base and $25 million for various projects at Offutt, such as an outdoor pavilion, track and field stadium improvements, a walking trail and golf course improvements.

Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue defended the base development fund, saying such amenities are important to keeping a major employer in the state, as well as attracting new military missions, supporting military members and families and keeping military retirees in Nebraska.

But Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha offered his support for Friesen's proposal, saying he objected to the amount appropriated for water, parks and trails, when compared to the lack of money in the budget for developing North Omaha.

"This is not where we should be putting our money," he said.

He called for lawmakers to hold off making decisions on the budget package until they could see the full spending picture, including the Appropriations Committee plan for using the $1.04 billion in federal COVID recovery money that Nebraska is getting through the American Rescue Plan Act.

On Monday, the committee approved a proposal for the ARPA money that would put nearly $250 million into boosting North and South Omaha and other pockets of poverty in the state. But the details of the proposal were not available Tuesday.

The committee plan falls short of the $450 million investment that Wayne and McKinney had proposed as a way to transform a historically neglected part of Nebraska.

Friesen eventually withdrew his amendment on the Offutt fund without a vote.

The Appropriations Committee package makes changes to the two-year budget passed last year. With those changes, state spending would hit $9.8 billion during the two years ending June 30, 2023.

The package would pay higher salaries for state employees in critical areas, such as corrections and 24-hour facilities, and boost rates paid to providers caring for the most vulnerable Nebraskans. It would tap what is projected to be a record-level cash reserve fund to pay for nearly $500 million worth of building and infrastructure projects.

