LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers have passed just five bills as they head into the fourth quarter of a decidedly unusual legislative session.

But Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista exudes calm about the situation. He said the remaining 21 legislative days should be enough to pass a new state budget and deal with the highest-priority legislation.

“We have time to get these big issues addressed,” he said last week, while acknowledging senators have “a lot of work to do for the rest of this session.”

This year’s yet-to-do list is longer than most legislative sessions at this point, because an ongoing filibuster has slowed the pace of action to a crawl.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, along with fellow Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, launched the filibuster in hopes of stopping a bill that would ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and transgender surgery for minors. So far, they have not succeeded. The measure has cleared two of three rounds of consideration.

But the pair continue to pressure colleagues by taking the maximum time possible on almost every bill. That means other lawmakers have had to revise their expectations and adopt new tactics to get things done.

Arch said his top focus is on getting through the state budget — the only task required by the State Constitution. The Appropriations Committee is slated to report its proposed budget plan to the full Legislature on Tuesday, with debate starting Wednesday. Legislative rules require the budget to be passed by May 18, the 80th legislative day.

The next goal is getting through the measures comprising Gov. Jim Pillen’s tax cut and school aid plan, Arch said. The packages of income tax cuts, property tax relief and state school aid changes are awaiting second-round debate.

All are expected to change as backers try to make the pieces fit within the state budget and maintain support for the measures. Key lawmakers say equal amounts of income and property tax relief is critical to winning votes, but the packages currently favor income tax payers. The packages also add up to more than can be accommodated within the proposed budget.

Another priority, Arch said, will be passing legislation to implement the constitutional amendment requiring Nebraskans to show photo identification before voting. No such legislation has made it out of committee so far.

Weeks of negotiations and legal analyses have failed to resolve an impasse over what the legislation should include, although Arch and Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee chairman, continue to express hope that something can be advanced soon.

Next in line are bills designated as committee priorities, Arch said. In ordinary years, those tend to be less controversial bills that clean up laws within the committee’s subject area or represent parts of some major legislative effort.

This year, in the face of the ongoing filibuster, committees have begun packaging numerous smaller proposals together into mega-”Christmas trees.” The largest so far is a Revenue Committee package that has been amended to include all or part of 20 bills.

By packaging bills, lawmakers have been able to get more done than appears on the surface. The five bills that made it to the finish line included a total of 18 measures. Because of such packages, Arch said, 131 bills have made it to the second round of debate or beyond.

Some bills designated as senator or speaker priorities have hitched a ride with one of the packages. But the packages generally leave out proposals that could generate opposition or invite a veto, in order to avoid having a controversial measure sink the rest.

That means a bill to repeal Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law or another to create a lower minimum wage for minors are unlikely to go anywhere this year. The same goes for a measure to ban state contracts with companies that boycott Israel or a proposed constitutional amendment to limit senators to three terms, instead of two.

Arch said he doesn’t expect lawmakers will have time to debate all of the more contentious senator or speaker priority bills separately this year. They will carry over for consideration next year.

However, two of the session’s most controversial priorities have been debated.

Legislative Bill 626, which would have banned nearly all abortions in Nebraska, cleared first-round debate but fell one vote short on a filibuster-ending motion at the second stage. Based on Arch’s previously announced policy, the measure would not be scheduled again this session.

LB 574, the bill to ban transgender care for minors, has not been scheduled for the next round of debate, and Arch said he doesn’t know when he will put it on the agenda.

Its sponsor, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, is expected to introduce an amendment that she developed out of discussions with a group of lawmakers. Adopting the amendment would mean that a vote on final passage would have to wait for at least two days.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023