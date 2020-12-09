Businesses that got CARES Act loans are facing surprise tax bills

The issue has a big impact in Nebraska, which ranked among the top four states in the nation for the percentage of eligible businesses that obtained PPP loans. About 92% of private businesses with employees in the Cornhusker State got the loans, according to the Small Business Administration, which was a testament to hard-working loan officers at state banks. Just about $3.4 billion in PPP loans were issued overall in the state to about 44,000 businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Program was part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in March 2020. Its purpose was to help maintain employment at small businesses during the current pandemic. The PPP loans do not have to be repaid in full or in part if its proceeds were used for qualified expenses, such as to pay salaries.

But here's the catch — such "forgivable loans" are typically counted as income. In an effort to help the PPP loan dollars go further, Congress provided for the exclusion of the loan forgiveness from taxable income, though the CARES Act was silent on the subject.