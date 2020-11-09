 Skip to main content
Businessman Charles Herbster preparing to run for Nebraska governor in 2022
Businessman Charles Herbster preparing to run for Nebraska governor in 2022

A Republican agribusinessman from Falls City who campaigned briefly for Nebraska governor in 2013 is taking steps to run again.

Herbster

Charles Herbster

Charles Herbster filed a statement of his political committee’s organization for the 2022 race with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

The period for officially filing to run for office does not open until December 2021, said Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

Herbster’s filing with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission was dated Friday. It lists Aimee Melton, an Omaha city councilwoman, as his campaign treasurer and cites Oct. 28 as the date his committee passed the financial requirement for filing.

Herbster’s website lists him as the chief executive of Carico Farms and Herbster Angus Farms of Falls City; North American Breeders of Berryville, Virginia; Conklin Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, and Shakopee, Minnesota; and Agri-Solutions of Red Oak, Iowa.

Herbster is the chairman of President Donald Trump’s agriculture and rural advisory committee.

After ending his previous campaign for governor, Herbster put his support and campaign finances behind then-State Sen. Beau McCoy of Omaha. McCoy lost in the 2014 primary to Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts is limited to two terms, so his tenure will end in a little more than two years.

