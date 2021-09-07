Businesswoman Raybould seeks Lincoln legislative seat

LINCOLN — Jane Raybould, a Lincoln businesswoman and city council member, announced plans Tuesday to run for central Lincoln's District 28 legislative seat.

The seat is now held by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who cannot run again because of term limits.

Raybould said she wants to bring her experience with local government to focus on state-level policies. She named her priorities as funding public education, criminal justice reform, mental health services, environmental resiliency, and restoring state aid to cities and counties.

Raybould and her brother run B & R Stores, a family grocery business started by her father. She has been elected twice to the Lincoln City Council since 2015 and previously spent five years on the Lancaster County Board. In 2018, she was the Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

She joins Chris Bruns, a Lincoln County Board member, as among the earliest candidates to announce legislative bids. Bruns, a rancher near North Platte, is seeking the District 42 seat now held by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who is term-limited.

Bruns, a North Platte native, returned to the area in 2018. He is a former Marine with a degree in entrepreneurship.

