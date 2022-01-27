Campaign politics or policy feud? Juvenile justice debate gets heated in Nebraska Legislature

The new version of the bill would still increase funding to support diversion programs throughout the state.

Pansing Brooks said 70% of kids in the juvenile justice system end up in the adult criminal justice system and argued that the bill would save taxpayer money by keeping kids out of the justice system and getting them the help they need.

Flood voted for the bill last year. In Pansing Brooks' view, the only thing that's changed is campaign politics.

“It seems like the only thing that's changed, other than the fact that I got the county attorneys on board and have everybody else on board, the only difference is that we've both filed for a new campaign," she told The World-Herald. She said she was sorry it happened on this bill.

“I really am concerned about the fact this is on the backs of our Nebraska kids that this issue has come up,” she said.

But Flood said Pansing Brooks knows that he feels strongly about juvenile justice issues. To say it's only about politics would be "out of bounds."