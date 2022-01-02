Can Rep. Jeff Fortenberry survive indictment for allegedly lying to the FBI?

“An all-out party brawl to get rid of Duncan Hunter could have given an advantage to Democrats,” Adams said.

The professor, though, sees differences in the case against Hunter and Fortenberry. It was pretty clear that Hunter was a “corrupt politician” after news reports detailed his lavish vacations to Hawaii and Italy using campaign funds. Fortenberry, meanwhile, seems to have a defense, Adams said — that he didn’t recall all the details of a telephone discussion with an FBI informant.

Randall Adkins, a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor, said it’s difficult to compare what happened in California with what’s occurring in Nebraska because they are such different states.

But, he added, “if the party was moving him out of the way by trying to support someone else, then I think that would be a really bad sign for him.”

While discussions are occurring behind the scenes, no challengers have emerged. That may be because there’s some significant motions yet to be decided in Fortenberry’s case, including whether the charges should be dismissed.