Candidates announce bids for west Omaha legislative seat

At least two candidates have announced they're running to represent west Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.

R. Brad von Gillern, a registered Republican and former Lueder Construction CEO, and Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, a registered nonpartisan voter and active observer of the State Legislature, have each announced campaigns for District 4.

The west Omaha district is roughly bordered by West Maple Road to the north, U.S. Highway 275 to the south, 132nd Street to the east and 180th Street to the west. It's currently represented by State Sen. Robert Hilkemann, a registered Republican who was first elected in 2014. He's barred from running again due to term limits.

According to von Gillern's campaign website, he grew up in Omaha and graduated from Burke High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 1991 he took a job with Lueder Construction, where he rose through the ranks to ultimately lead the company as president in 2000 and later as CEO. He sold his remaining interest in the business earlier this year and is now the company's director of business development.

von Gillern is on the Salvation Army's Omaha advisory board, an elder at Lifegate Church and on the leadership team of Omaha Leaders.