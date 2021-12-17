Candidates announce bids for west Omaha legislative seat

At least two candidates have announced they're running to represent west Omaha in the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.
R. Brad von Gillern, a registered Republican and former Lueder Construction CEO, and Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, a registered nonpartisan voter and active observer of the State Legislature, have each announced campaigns for District 4.
The west Omaha district is roughly bordered by West Maple Road to the north, U.S. Highway 275 to the south, 132nd Street to the east and 180th Street to the west. It's currently represented by State Sen. Robert Hilkemann, a registered Republican who was first elected in 2014. He's barred from running again due to term limits.
According to von Gillern's campaign website, he grew up in Omaha and graduated from Burke High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In 1991 he took a job with Lueder Construction, where he rose through the ranks to ultimately lead the company as president in 2000 and later as CEO. He sold his remaining interest in the business earlier this year and is now the company's director of business development.
von Gillern is on the Salvation Army's Omaha advisory board, an elder at Lifegate Church and on the leadership team of Omaha Leaders.
“This has been on my heart for probably 20 years,” von Gillern said. “My community service … has taken on lots of different forms, and this just feels like it’s a natural next step to take, to step into elected office.”
Among his priorities is "reviewing the outdated tax structure to see where we can ease the burden," he said. His website also details platform priorities related to public safety, education and the "sanctity of life."
Maxwell-Ostdiek grew up in Harlan, Iowa, and has lived in Omaha for over 30 years, according to her campaign website. She's a mother of three and has a professional background in human resources, recruitment and sales. She said she has worked as a consultant, and at TD AmeriTrade, Pamida and Noll Human Resource Services. Now, she said, she assists her husband in running Mortgage Protection Insurance Services, Inc.
She's also president of the nonprofit Rank the Vote Nebraska, which advocates for ranked choice voting. Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank multiple candidates by preference rather than choosing one, then votes are counted in rounds. Advocates argue it discourages nasty campaigning and extremism, removes obstacles for minority candidates, and ensures winners have the support of a majority of voters.
Maxwell-Ostdiek testified earlier this year in support of a bill that would establish ranked choice voting for most races in Nebraska. She’s testified quite a bit over the last few years, she said, and has been following the Legislature closely.
Key issues listed in her announcement are "growing small businesses, strengthening public education, developing fair tax policy, preserving our air and water, and upholding the nonpartisan tradition of the Unicameral."
"It's just really important to me that more everyday Nebraskans step up and serve in the Legislature," she said. "And I am very proud to be an Independent. I have voted for people from all parties — both parties — in the past, and I just feel strongly about nonpartisanship."