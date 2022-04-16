Candidates running to replace independent minded senator in Omaha district

Three candidates are running to replace an Omaha lawmaker who earned a reputation for his independent streak, admired by some and loathed by others, at the State Capitol.

Two of those office-seekers, Stu Dornan and John Fredrickson, are among the admirers of State Sen. John McCollister, who is barred by term limits from a third term representing District 20. The third, Julie Fredrickson, falls in the camp of detractors.

The central Omaha district is politically competitive and bound by 72nd Street to the east, Pacific Street to the north, and the Union Pacific railroad line to the south and the west.

Dornan, an attorney, brings a variety of experiences that he believes will be valuable in the Legislature.

He served on the Westside Community Schools board for roughly three years before being appointed Douglas County attorney in 2003, which required him to step down from the school board. He lost his election bid in 2006 to the current county attorney, Don Kleine. Since then Dornan has been elected to the Educational Service Unit #3 board three times.

His commitment to public service, Dornan said, has helped earn endorsements from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and others.

Dornan said public safety is government's most important role, and it’s an issue he is uniquely qualified to lead on. He was an FBI agent for several years before starting his career as a lawyer. As a defense attorney, Dornan has represented some high-profile clients.

The criminal justice system must do a better job of rehabilitating offenders, Dornan said, with the goal of having all individuals contribute to society as taxpayers, not tax burdens.

Dornan supported Legislative Bill 920, a package of criminal justice reforms that died during the 2022 legislative session. The effort failed to gain enough support from conservative lawmakers who argued sentencing reforms in the bill would have jeopardized public safety.

Dornan noted the bill was based on recommendations from the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute, a nonpartisan group that has done similar work around the country. It would have brought prudent reform, he said, and improved rehabilitative services.

While prioritizing public safety, Dornan would like to see the state do everything it can to avoid building a new prison, which Gov. Pete Ricketts has proposed.

Dornan also identified education, mental health and tax reform as priorities.

Mental health services and education also factor heavily into John Fredrickson’s priorities. As a mental health care provider, Fredrickson said he has a unique position to be able to lead on mental health issues in the Legislature.

Fredrickson said he has been surprised how regularly mental health has come up as an issue for voters — a reality he attributes to the pandemic.

"This is on the forefront of most people’s minds in one way or another, whether it’s a direct experience with this or they have someone in their life that’s been experiencing mental health related concerns,” he said.

Flush with federal COVID-19 relief money, the Legislature earmarked millions of dollars this session to help expand mental health services. Fredrickson said he would look to continue improving the availability of those resources.

Education is another priority for Fredrickson. Strong public schools are critical to ensuring Nebraska can attract young families — something Fredrickson has some familiarity with.

After growing up in Omaha, Fredrickson moved to New York City for his undergraduate and graduate education. After meeting his husband and adopting their son, the couple started to think about how they wanted to raise their family.

“It was a pretty easy choice for us. My husband and I both agreed that we wanted our son to have a similar life that I had growing up,” he said.

If elected, Fredrickson said his legislative priorities will be reflective of his values: strong community, helping those in need and equality before the law.

Julie Fredrickson, no relation to her opponent John Fredrickson, described herself as a pro-freedom candidate and a Christian. She strongly opposes mandates, including for masks and vaccines, and said she believes parents should have ultimate approval over what is taught in classrooms. She touted her endorsement from Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, whose motto is “freedom, not socialism.”

Fredrickson, a Realtor, identified two top priorities: abortion, which she fiercely opposes, and taxes. She supports the EPIC tax proposal, which would scrap most of Nebraska's current taxes and replace them with a consumption tax.

Such proposals have failed to advance in the Legislature, where supporters have pitched it as a solution to the state’s burdensome taxes. Opponents argue the proposal could bring a multitude of unintended consequences.

Fredrickson said voters have pointed to property taxes as their No. 1 concern.

“Everybody is upset about what’s happening. It doesn’t matter about who you are. High taxes affect us all,” she said.

Julie Fredrickson, a registered Republican, said she was very disappointed with McCollister, who she called a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

A registered Republican in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, McCollister backed causes that he viewed as the right thing to do, such as temporarily increasing access to federal food assistance benefits. Doing the right thing, as he viewed it, routinely put him at odds with other Republicans in the Legislature.

Though some bristled at McCollister’s willingness to buck his party, others from both sides of the aisle applauded him for it.

Both John Fredrickson, a registered Democrat, and Dornan, a registered Republican, are among McCollister’s admirers.

“He is someone that I think truly cares about the state and about the district. And I think that he is a good representation of District 20,” John Fredrickson said.

Dornan shared similar thoughts and said he would bring a similar open-minded approach to the Legislature.

“I have great respect for Sen. McCollister and commend him for his very serious service with respect to taking on and tackling tough, controversial issues,” he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.