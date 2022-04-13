Candidates stress education in Omaha-area legislative district altered by redistricting

Few Nebraska legislative districts were altered as dramatically during the 2021 redistricting process as District 18 — a fact reflected by the candidates running to represent it.

Three people are vying for the north-central Douglas County seat: Christy Armendariz, Clarice Jackson and Michael Young. They bring different backgrounds and political leanings to a race in a district that is politically competitive and more diverse than before.

Education, either directly or indirectly, is a top priority for all three candidates — all of whom live in Omaha.

Armendariz, who works in strategic sourcing at Nebraska Methodist Health System, said she would like to see a renewed emphasis on core subjects, such as math. In campaigning, she has heard from business owners who are frustrated by a seeming lack of preparedness, including some young people who struggle with reading and math. Armendariz does not view that as the fault of teachers, who she said are being asked to do too much.

“I would like to see the public schools be empowered to be able to teach the basic subjects to a high level, and if there are distractions in the way, remove those distractions,” she said. “We need to teach our kids the basics. That’s what we built our public schools for.”

She said her position is not meant to signal a stance on topics that have become political lightning rods, such as the state’s proposed health education standards that drew fierce opposition in 2021.

Jackson, who founded a nonprofit assisting and advocating for people with dyslexia, wants the state to expand school choice options. She has supported previous efforts to provide tax credits for donations to private or parochial school scholarship funds. Those bills have repeatedly failed to overcome filibusters in the Legislature.

Jackson said the debate often frames school choice supporters as opponents of public schools, which she said is false. Jackson draws on her own personal story when discussing the issue. Her daughter, Latecia, struggled in public school and made it to fourth grade without being able to read simple three-letter words, Jackson said. Eventually she learned the underlying problem stunting Latecia’s learning: dyslexia. Her academics, and overall outlook, began to turn around after Jackson enrolled her in private school.

However, Jackson’s son thrived in public schools.

“I believe that all schools are important and have a benefit,” she said. “It just depends on that family and that child, because all children learn differently.”

Young, a small-business owner, highlighted the correlation between property taxes and education.

In talking with voters, Young said the No. 1 issue he hears about is property taxes, and it’s not just about the cost or burden. Nebraska’s current tax structure is not designed to help the state be economically competitive and it disproportionately puts the burden of funding public schools on property taxpayers.

Young would like to see more state dollars go to public schools, in theory reducing their reliance on property tax dollars. Efforts attempting to do just that have failed to pass in the Legislature.

As a product of the Omaha Public Schools, Young said he would be an advocate for public education.

“The state of Nebraska needs to take a bit more ownership and a bit more pride in our public school system,” he said.

The redrawn District 18 in the race is notably different than the one that twice elected State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, a Republican who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term. The district largely flipped with District 10, which is represented by Sen. Wendy DeBoer, a Democrat.

The old District 18 was nearly 80% White and largely consisted of northwest Omaha.

The new district is nearly 71% White and now includes Bennington and several small chunks that fall within Omaha city limits, including an area abutting both sides of Interstate 680 north of Fort Street.

Armendariz and Jackson are registered Republicans, while Young is a registered Democrat. Party affiliation does not appear on the ballot for legislative races.

Young previously served on the Metropolitan Community College board and the Metro transit agency board. He said those experiences differentiate him from the other two candidates.

His campaign also emphasizes equity and he believes his lived experience, as a biracial man who grew up in Omaha, would bring an underrepresented perspective to the Legislature.

Jackson’s campaign, which touts endorsements from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Rep. Don Bacon, has emphasized public safety and tax relief. And she also believes her lived experience would bring “a breath of fresh air” to the Legislature.

Latecia, Jackson’s daughter, was fatally shot in January 2015 while attending a house party where rival gangs fired into a crowd. The subject remains difficult for her to talk about.

There needs to be “law and order,” she said, but there also needs to be improvements in police and community relationships. She attributes the source of the violence that killed her daughter, in part, to the opportunities — or lack thereof — available to the young people who become involved in gangs.

Armendariz views her lack of involvement in politics as an advantage. Of the three candidates, she is the only one who has not run for elected office before. She said the troubling polarization in society inspired her to run.

Her campaign was endorsed by Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, a group that has advocated against COVID-19 restrictions. It has also shared conspiracy theories about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and promoted a group espousing the 2020 election in Nebraska was fraudulent.

Armendariz said the group contacted her and asked to do an endorsement interview, which she participated in. She said she has never looked into the group and was unaware of its positions.

“My campaign will not be run on polarized issues,” she said. “We’re going to get down to things that advance us as Nebraskans.”

If elected, Armendariz said she would look to reduce the overall tax burden in the state — a goal in which her professional experience at Methodist, which is all about finding operational efficiencies, would prove useful.

“Not being part of the mechanism I think is probably going to be the biggest strength that I can bring,” she said.

The May 10 primary will winnow the field to two, who will then compete in the Nov. 8 general election.

