Candidates turn in petitions to run for Millard-area seat in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Two candidates have submitted petition signatures to run for the Millard-area legislative seat held by State Sen. Rich Pahls until his death in late April. 

They include Kathleen Kauth, a businesswoman who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as Pahls' replacement, and Tim Royers, a teacher who ran for the seat in 2020. 

Under state law, Kauth's appointment is good through Jan. 3. She must win election in November to fill out the last two years of Pahls' term. 

But Royers hopes to claim the seat instead. He announced Wednesday that his campaign had turned in 2,575 signatures to the Secretary of State's Office. The office confirmed that Kauth has submitted petition signatures as well.  

Under state law, interested candidates must submit least 2,000 valid petition signatures from registered voters in the district by Thursday to appear on the ballot. 

Kauth, a Republican, is the president of K.T. Beck Enterprises, a mediation and conflict coaching firm. Royers, a Democrat, is president of the Millard Education Association. 

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that if Kauth and Royers make the ballot, their names will appear without party labels by their names. 

District 31 includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. The boundaries are, roughly, between South 192nd Street and South 144th Street, and between West Center Road and Harrison Street.

Kathleen Kauth signatures

Kauth
Tim Royers signatures

Royers

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

