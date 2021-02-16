Capitol Digest: Bill calls for multicultural education in Nebraska's private, parochial schools

But Jeremy Ekeler, with the Nebraska Catholic Conference, spoke in opposition to mandating multicultural education in Catholic schools. He said approved and accredited private and parochial schools already have to meet a number of state mandates and prefer local control.

Ekeler officially testified as neutral on the bill because he said the Catholic Church and its schools value multicultural education and agree about the need to help young people become part of a diverse society.

Reservist tuition benefits. A bill boosting tuition credits for members of the Active Selected Reserve easily cleared first-round consideration in the Legislature on Tuesday.

LB 4, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would give credits worth 75% of resident tuition for reservists, up from 50% currently. It also would allow more reservists to take advantage of the credits, including those who are less than two years from the end of their enlistment and those who have more than 10 years of service in the military. The bill advanced on a 42-0 vote.

Daylight saving time. The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee advanced Briese's LB 283 to the full Legislature on Tuesday, moving Nebraska a step closer to adopting year-round daylight saving time.