Capitol Digest: Bill calls for multicultural education in Nebraska's private, parochial schools

LINCOLN — Private and parochial schools in Nebraska would have to include multicultural education in their curriculums under a bill heard Tuesday by the Education Committee.
Legislative Bill 359, introduced by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would expand the state's nearly 30-year-old multicultural education requirements and direct the Nebraska Department of Education to hire a full-time multicultural education consultant.
Pansing Brooks said the bill is needed as the state's population grows more diverse. Currently, about one in three pre-kindergarten students is non-White, she said. That compares to about 12% of the overall population.
"Students need to understand how multicultural issues shape who we are," she said. "This diversity is central to our history, our arts, our humanities and our overall culture."
The bill defines multicultural education as incorporating the "histories, perspectives and contributions" of the "diverse races and cultures" of people in Nebraska and the United States.
Lazaro Spindola, executive director of the Latino American Commission, was among the supporters. Noting the growing numbers of Latino students in Nebraska schools, he urged support for the bill "to provide every child with a proud example of what his ethnicity has brought to the United States."
But Jeremy Ekeler, with the Nebraska Catholic Conference, spoke in opposition to mandating multicultural education in Catholic schools. He said approved and accredited private and parochial schools already have to meet a number of state mandates and prefer local control.
Ekeler officially testified as neutral on the bill because he said the Catholic Church and its schools value multicultural education and agree about the need to help young people become part of a diverse society.
Reservist tuition benefits. A bill boosting tuition credits for members of the Active Selected Reserve easily cleared first-round consideration in the Legislature on Tuesday.
LB 4, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would give credits worth 75% of resident tuition for reservists, up from 50% currently. It also would allow more reservists to take advantage of the credits, including those who are less than two years from the end of their enlistment and those who have more than 10 years of service in the military. The bill advanced on a 42-0 vote.
Daylight saving time. The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee advanced Briese's LB 283 to the full Legislature on Tuesday, moving Nebraska a step closer to adopting year-round daylight saving time.
Under the bill, the change would only take effect if the federal government allowed states to adopt a year-round time standard and three neighboring states made the same change. The bill came out of committee on a 6-0 vote, with one senator abstaining.
Pandemic school aid. Nebraska schools would not lose state school aid because of the coronavirus pandemic under a bill given first-round approval Tuesday.
LB 323, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Education Committee chairwoman, would adjust the formula to account for reduced hours in early childhood education, virtual summer school students, changes in transportation costs and temporary dips in student numbers because they were being home-schooled or waiting to enter kindergarten.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, the former Education Committee chairman, argued against the bill, saying that schools got plenty of money through the federal coronavirus relief legislation and that their costs were down as well.
