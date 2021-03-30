Carbon sequestration could provide opportunity for Nebraska, senators told

LINCOLN — Nebraska would create a "win-win" for the state's ethanol industry as well as climate change by facilitating the creation of a carbon capture and storage facility, state lawmakers were told Tuesday.

State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said establishing a carbon sequestration facility in Nebraska would provide ethanol plants, coal-fired power plants and manufacturers a place to store their carbon dioxide emissions instead of releasing them into the atmosphere.

For an ethanol plant, storing its carbon would improve the "carbon score" for the corn-based fuel it produces, making it more attractive for sale to California, which seeks fuels produced with low carbon.

"When I can find a win-win (situation), I'm all for it," Flood said.

His proposal, Legislative Bill 650, would set up the legal and regulatory framework for the development of carbon sequestration wells, which would be at least 2,600 feet deep and store carbon, in an intermediate gas/liquid state, in underground formations conducive to storage.

Matt Joeckel, the state geologist and director of the Conservation and Survey Division at the University of Nebraska, said prior studies have shown that there are areas of central and western Nebraska that have the right conditions for carbon storage.