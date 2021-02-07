Care of Omaha-area children slips under embattled Kansas child welfare contractor

Rothenberger said some measures incorporate work done before St. Francis took over the care of Omaha-area children, such as measures looking at the number of placement changes for children in care for 24 months or more. Outcomes also are affected by outside factors, such as court decisions, a family’s ability to get needed services or, since March, the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services spokesman said the department “continues to monitor reunification, adoption and permanency measures in (Douglas and Sarpy Counties), as well as strategize with St. Francis Ministries to continue the focus on improving outcomes.”

The department tracks the measures at issue on COMPASS, a dashboard that shows how each child welfare region, Native American tribe and judicial district performs compared with federal child welfare standards. The dashboard looks at six main measures and 15 contributory factors.

St. Francis failed to meet the federal standard on reunification for all 12 months, continuing the track record of PromiseShip, the Omaha-based previous contractor. Three regions where state workers manage child welfare cases also failed to meet the standard for all or part of the year.

Unlike those areas, however, St. Francis’ score declined over the course of the year.