Census delays mean Nebraska Legislature is likely to hold a special session this fall

But Hilgers said that delaying the end of the session would also delay the implementation date for many bills until late into the year, so there's a strong argument for ending the regular session and then gaveling in a special session later.

No decision has been made at this point, the senator said, in part because of the uncertainty about the future caused by the pandemic.

The Legislature has already altered its 2021 session to deal with the possibility that a COVID-19 outbreak at the Capitol would require another pause in proceedings. The changes includes all-day committee hearings and a speeded-up process of developing a state budget.

A special session must be at least seven working days long. The last time one was held, in 2011, it cost $116,000 for a 15-day session, according to Dick Brown, assistant clerk of the Legislature.

Linehan said that the redistricting committee can get some preliminary work done during the regular session, including passing a required resolution outlining what it will consider in drawing districts that are close to equal size in terms of the number of voters.