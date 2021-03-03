Census delays mean Nebraska Legislature is likely to hold a special session this fall

LINCOLN — The Capitol City's population is guaranteed to grow a bit this fall.
That's because a special meeting of the 49-member Nebraska Legislature will be required, probably in October, because of delays in delivering U.S. Census data needed for redrawing districts served by state legislators, U.S. congressional representatives and other elected officials.
Normally, the once-a-decade census is done by October of years ending in "0," which would have meant October 2020. That affords plenty of time for double-checks so that block-by-block census numbers needed for redistricting can be delivered by April 1 in years ending in "1," in this case, 2021.
But COVID-19 and other factors delayed the 2020 Census, and now state officials are expecting the needed census data to be delivered by Sept. 30. That's three months after the regular session of the State Legislature is scheduled to be over. So a special session, or some special accommodation, will be necessary.
"That's not a happy thought, but it is what it is," said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who was recently elected to chair the special redistricting committee by its nine members.
Rather than calling a separate special session, Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, Speaker of the Legislature, said the Legislature could decide to "pause" its 90-day session before its scheduled end date of June 10 and resume the remainder of the session in the fall. That's what happened last year after the pandemic suspended the 2020 session.
But Hilgers said that delaying the end of the session would also delay the implementation date for many bills until late into the year, so there's a strong argument for ending the regular session and then gaveling in a special session later.
No decision has been made at this point, the senator said, in part because of the uncertainty about the future caused by the pandemic.
The Legislature has already altered its 2021 session to deal with the possibility that a COVID-19 outbreak at the Capitol would require another pause in proceedings. The changes includes all-day committee hearings and a speeded-up process of developing a state budget.
A special session must be at least seven working days long. The last time one was held, in 2011, it cost $116,000 for a 15-day session, according to Dick Brown, assistant clerk of the Legislature.
Linehan said that the redistricting committee can get some preliminary work done during the regular session, including passing a required resolution outlining what it will consider in drawing districts that are close to equal size in terms of the number of voters.
It is a complex task that usually involves a fair amount of partisan politicking in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, as senators seek districts that might benefit their political party. After the redistricting of 2011, Democrats complained that the new congressional districts gave Republicans a better chance of winning in Omaha's 2nd Congressional District, though that district gave its one electoral vote to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020's presidential election.
The later redistricting means that state and county election officials will have less time to communicate boundaries of new voting districts to potential candidates, who begin to file for offices in December.
"There's all kinds of implications because of this," Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. He said he is already talking with local election officials about the possible problems.
One state, New Jersey, has already passed a constitutional amendment allowing elections this fall to utilize its old district maps drawn in 2011. Another state, Virginia, is contemplating what to do, said Benjamin Williams, a policy specialist with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The redistricting committee, by statute, consists of three senators from each of the state's three congressional districts, and must have no more than five senators from one political party. Republicans on the committee are Sens. Linehan, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Tom Briese of Albion, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and John Lowe of Kearney. Democrats are Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue, Steve Lathrop of Omaha, Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Justin Wayne of Omaha.
