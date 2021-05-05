Census figures to arrive earlier, averting 'major problems' with Nebraska's 2022 election

LINCOLN — State election officials said Wednesday that Nebraska dodged "major problems" in preparing for the 2022 election after getting word that U.S. Census figures needed for redistricting will arrive by mid-August.

Census figures, because of COVID-19 issues, had been expected to arrive as late as Sept. 30 — six months later than normal — which Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and his deputy for elections, Wayne Bena, said would have caused major problems in preparing for the 2022 elections.

But Wednesday, the two officials told a state legislative hearing that the Census Bureau recently pledged to deliver the needed figures by Aug. 16. That date, they said, should allow the State Legislature to hold a special session and get needed population information to county election commissioners by the end of September.

"As a practical matter, we can live with that (Aug. 16) date," Evnen said.

Bena said it would avoid a "heart attack" of problems. Though, he added, the start of filing by candidates for elective offices for 2022 will be moved back from December to Jan. 5.