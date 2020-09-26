Challenger says he can make up ground on incumbent for Dodge County legislative seat

There is a lot of catching up to do for the challenger in the race for District 15 of the Nebraska Legislature.
David Rogers wasn’t close to incumbent State Sen. Lynne Walz in the May primary.
She took almost 69% of the votes in the Dodge County district, which includes Fremont. Walz also spent $57,000 more than Rogers on the primary and had a cash advantage going into the general election.
But none of that worries Rogers, who said he’s excited about his prospects. In the primary, he said, he felt like an unknown candidate.
But with time, he said, he has been able to make a name for himself.
“As I continue to talk to people and let them know how my opponent voted on different issues, they’ll find out that she’s not representative of the values of our county,” he said.
Both candidates are Fremont residents, and both are 57 years old.
Rogers is a Republican and Walz is a Democrat, but the Legislature is officially nonpartisan.
In 2016, Walz unseated Sen. David Schnoor, a Republican, in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats almost 2 to 1.
Rogers is the president of Professional HPP Services, a company that repairs high-pressure equipment. He is a former Air Force sergeant and has taught cybersecurity classes at Bellevue University.
A former chairman of the Dodge County Republican Party, he describes himself as a “Reagan conservative” who is a fan of just about any tax cut and spending cut.
“I love those anytime, anyplace and anywhere,” he said.
He said he’s running to bring common sense back to the Legislature by introducing legislation providing further property tax relief. In August, state lawmakers voted 41-4 to give final approval to a package that included some property tax relief in the form of a state income tax credit. Rogers sees that as a failure. He would like to see a larger tax cut, especially to help farmers, homeowners and retirees.
“I want to make Nebraska one of the best states in the nation,” he said. “I lived here 30 years. I moved here from Texas, and I want to make this state the place where people want to come live and raise a family.”
Other than that, Rogers said he would fight for reduction of wasteful spending, while also protecting Second Amendment rights and opposing abortion.
Walz described herself as a “true District 15 girl” and a middle-of-the-road lawmaker, who listens and learns from all sides before making up her mind on issues.
A real estate agent and former teacher, she said she doesn’t let her party make up her mind.
Walz pointed to the property tax relief package as a success for the Legislature.
“It was a very big win to have that even pass,” she said. “No, it’s not perfect. No, not everybody got what they wanted. … That was a huge bill, and for us to be able to come together and finally be able to pass something on the floor, I think is a win.”
If elected to a second term, Walz plans to focus her legislation on broadband internet expansion for the state, as well as making sure that public schools are properly funded.
“Our state moves forward when our kids have opportunities to learn and grow in all areas of their life,” she said.
Walz, who was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018, also said she would like lawmakers to come together after the election to talk about issues in a casual setting.
That way, she said, senators could learn what issues are important in each district without discussing specific policies and nuances to bills.
“That would really help us build a better vision cohesively and create goals as a legislator and be able to pass a policy that helps all of Nebraska,” she said.
David Rogers
Age: 57
Party: Republican
Occupation: President, Professional HPP Services
Home: Fremont
Military service: Air Force, Sgt. 1986-1990
Education: Bachelor’s degree in electronics management, Southern Illinois University; master’s degree in computer systems management, Creighton University.
Family: Married, six children
Faith: Follower of Jesus Christ
Website: rogersforlegislature.com
What is your top priority?
“Promote common sense legislation for safety and security, infrastructure, public safety and education, while reducing the burden on the taxpayers.”
Lynne Walz
Age: 57
Party: Democratic
Occupation: State senator; partner and Realtor with Don Peterson & Associates
Home: Fremont
Public offices held: Nebraska Legislature, 2017-present.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Midland Lutheran College
Family: Married, three children
Faith: Member of Salem Lutheran Church
Website: lynnewalz.com
What is your top priority?
“In her second term, Lynne will keep the focus on making government more collaborative and efficient to our taxpayers. She will continue exploring business incentives that help entrepreneurs and small businesses in rural Nebraska, promote additional affordable housing, secure accessible high-speed internet for our communities and find a property tax relief proposal that doesn’t raise other taxes for all Nebraskans.”
