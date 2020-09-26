Challenger says he can make up ground on incumbent for Dodge County legislative seat

Walz described herself as a “true District 15 girl” and a middle-of-the-road lawmaker, who listens and learns from all sides before making up her mind on issues.

A real estate agent and former teacher, she said she doesn’t let her party make up her mind.

Walz pointed to the property tax relief package as a success for the Legislature.

“It was a very big win to have that even pass,” she said. “No, it’s not perfect. No, not everybody got what they wanted. … That was a huge bill, and for us to be able to come together and finally be able to pass something on the floor, I think is a win.”

If elected to a second term, Walz plans to focus her legislation on broadband internet expansion for the state, as well as making sure that public schools are properly funded.

“Our state moves forward when our kids have opportunities to learn and grow in all areas of their life,” she said.