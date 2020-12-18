Chambers files complaint against Nebraska AG, secretary of state for joining Texas lawsuit

Nebraska also signed on to a brief supporting the Republican Party of Pennsylvania in a separate and unsuccessful bid to take its election challenge to the Supreme Court.

Chambers said the brief in the Texas case contained "false, disproven and unsubstantiated accusations," as demonstrated by the scores of election lawsuits that had already been tossed out by "innumerable judges."

Such a history, he said, "would impel any person of ordinary intelligence to recognize the utter futility and frivolousness of the Texas lawsuit. The same would hold doubly true for any lawyer of ordinary competence. Peterson and Evnen were on notice. Partisan politics, not the law motivated them."

Chambers argued that their conduct violated professional rules because it “tends to bring the courts or legal profession into disrepute.” He pointed to editorials in The World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star calling the action "shameful" and "embarrassing" and to the number of critical letters published in both papers.