LINCOLN — An amendment to the latest bill allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without a permit won support from several law enforcement agencies, but a few prominent police officials remain opposed.

And the bill, Legislative Bill 77, continued to face opposition from lawmakers like State Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, who led a filibuster Wednesday during the first day of debate on the legislation. A vote is not expected until the end of the week at the earliest.

LB 77, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Brewer has repeatedly pushed similar bills since taking office in 2017. His attempt last year failed in the face of a filibuster. Like last year's bill, LB 77 must see at least eight hours of debate until lawmakers can try for a filibuster-ending cloture motion, which requires 33 votes to pass.

Measures like LB 77 are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

"People should not have to prove that they deserve a right that is guaranteed to them in the Constitution," Brewer said.

Raybould countered by citing late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who said Second Amendment rights are "not unlimited."

LB 77 was the subject of an hours-long public hearing in January, which saw support from Second Amendment proponents, and opposition from Omaha and Lincoln police chiefs, along with the Omaha police union.

Brewer opened debate Wednesday by introducing an amendment that he said gained the support from the Nebraska Sheriffs Association, the Nebraska Police Chiefs Association and the Police Officers Association of Nebraska, and changed the Omaha police union's position to neutral on the bill.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins remain opposed to LB 77.

Brewer's amendment primarily increases penalties for certain crimes committed while carrying a firearm. He said the intent is to address some of the concerns from law enforcement, and clarify that the expanded firearm access is only meant to be for law-abiding citizens.

"Don't do bad things with guns, and bad things won't happen to you," Brewer said.

Under the amendment, an individual would receive an added misdemeanor charge if they carry a firearm while committing certain "dangerous misdemeanors," including domestic assault, shoplifting or stalking. It would also be a felony upon the third offense of an individual failing to notify a law enforcement official that they are carrying a weapon.

The amendment saw widespread support from Republican lawmakers, while registered Democrats in the Legislature were more mixed. Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she supported the amendment, while Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha argued that it made substantial changes and should be subject to a committee hearing like the main bill.

Aside from the amendment, much of Wednesday's debate focused on the broader aspects of LB 77.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair called the bill "finely crafted" legislation that has been shaped over the years like a "samurai sword." Other lawmakers argued the bill would help protect Nebraskans' Second Amendment rights and claimed increasing access to guns would help more residents defend themselves and others.

But multiple lawmakers argued the opposite, claiming the bill would make Nebraska more dangerous, and said training is necessary to ensure responsible gun ownership. Several opponents cited research linking an increase in gun access to an increase in violent crime.

"This type of gun legislation will ultimately harm our citizens," Raybould said.

