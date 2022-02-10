Changes in state procurement sought after failed Omaha-area child welfare contract

HHS case managers are taking back responsibility for child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The transition began in January and is slated to be completed by the end of June. HHS workers already handle cases in the other 91 counties.

Other notable procurement failures predated Jackson and Ricketts. They include the state's 2007 contract to develop a major Medicaid claims processing and information system and a 2014 contract for a new Medicaid eligibility and enrollment system.

In the first case, state officials signed a $45 million contract with FourThought Group, based in Arizona. HHS officials terminated the contract in July 2009, after only 15 months, saying the company "did not have the capacity to deliver the system they proposed."

Kerry Winterer, the former CEO of HHS, told the investigative committee that the company "had never implemented such a contract and that many of their representations as to having products available to apply to the project were simply not true. The company appeared to be poorly capitalized and understaffed."

By then, the state had paid FourThought more than $6.8 million in state and federal money. Later in 2009, the state reached a settlement to pay another $4.75 million.